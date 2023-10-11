World Series hero Joe Blanton to throw out first pitch ahead of NLDS Game 4

The Phillies are back in South Philly for a Wednesday evening matchup with the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS. With things tied up 1-1, that Citizens Bank Park will assuredly be rocking, especially with smack talk coming from Atlanta after Game 2.

On Wednesday, there will be two ceremonial first pitches coming from Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and former All-Star outfielder Raul Ibanez. It has been announced that ahead of Thursday's Game 4 affair, 2008 World Series champion Joe Blanton will be throwing out the first pitch.

Blanton, a 2008 trade deadline acquisition, went down in Philadelphia sports history after clobbering a home run as a pitcher in a Game 4 rout of the Rays in the World Series.

If the Phillies advance to the NLCS, I'm sure we'll see more familiar faces from those Phillies golden years popping up at CBP.

