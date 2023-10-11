More Sports:

October 11, 2023

World Series hero Joe Blanton to throw out first pitch ahead of NLDS Game 4

Before Game 3 of the NLDS, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and former Phillies All-Star Raul Ibanez will throw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park. 2008 World Series champion Joe Blanton will have those honors before Game 4.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Joe-Blanton-World-Series-Home-Run Howard Smith/USA Today Sports

Phillies pitcher Joe Blanton hits a home run in Game 4 of the 2008 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. He will throw out the first pitch ahead of Game 4 of the 2023 NLDS between the Phillies and Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are back in South Philly for a Wednesday evening matchup with the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS. With things tied up 1-1, that Citizens Bank Park will assuredly be rocking, especially with smack talk coming from Atlanta after Game 2.

On Wednesday, there will be two ceremonial first pitches coming from Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and former All-Star outfielder Raul Ibanez. It has been announced that ahead of Thursday's Game 4 affair, 2008 World Series champion Joe Blanton will be throwing out the first pitch.

Blanton, a 2008 trade deadline acquisition, went down in Philadelphia sports history after clobbering a home run as a pitcher in a Game 4 rout of the Rays in the World Series. 

If the Phillies advance to the NLCS, I'm sure we'll see more familiar faces from those Phillies golden years popping up at CBP. 

MORE: Braves shortstop makes fun of Bryce Harper

