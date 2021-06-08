More Health:

June 08, 2021

Phillies offering free tickets to fans who get Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

Fans can score free tix to either the Miami Marlins series from June 29 to July 1, or the San Diego Padres series from July 2-4.

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
The Phillies and Penn Medicine are teaming up to vaccinate fans for free at the games on June 8 to 10. Those that receive the shot will be given two free tickets to future games, concession stand credits and more.

The Phillies are offering free tickets, concessions credits and other incentives for fans that roll up their sleeves and get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Teaming up with Penn Medicine, the Phils are hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Day & Clinic for fans in attendance from June 8-10 at Citizens Bank Park. 

"This is a great opportunity for our fans to get vaccinated if they haven’t already," said David Buck, Phillies executive vice president. "We would like to thank Penn Medicine for stepping up to the plate and providing this invaluable and free service."

Fans that get the free, one-shot COVID-19 vaccine will get two free tickets to upcoming Phillies games, either the Miami Marlins series from June 29 to July 1 or the San Diego Padres series from July 2-4.

They also will get a concession credit for a free hot dog, soda and Phillies giveaway.

The shots are only available for ticketed fans and ballpark employees over the age of 18. Penn Medicine health care workers will administer the vaccine on the Suite Patio, which is near the Boardwalk Eats concessions area in the Left Field Plaza.

This vaccination clinic is a part of Philadelphia's vaccination campaign, "Let's Vax Up Philly."

On Monday the city announced its Philly Vax Sweepstakes, which will award cash prizes of up to $50,000 to 36 residents for getting the shot in an attempt to increase vaccination numbers throughout the city.

There will be three drawings this summer on June 21, July 6 and July 19 where two Philadelphia residents will win $50,000, and six others will win $1,000.

As of June 7, 67.4% of the Philadelphia population has been partially vaccinated and 52% have been fully vaccinated, according to city health data.

"Continuing to increase vaccination rates in our communities requires dedication and ingenuity. Partners like the Phillies help us reach more people in more creative locations, where we can not only administer vaccine but also discuss how vital vaccination is to beating COVID-19," said PJ Brennan, chief medical officer, University of Pennsylvania Health System. "Every shot makes a difference."

