SEPTA boosts Broad Street Line service for the Phillies' home opener

The Phillies are set to play at Citizens Bank Park for the first time this season Friday – one day later than anticipated after a rainy forecast postponed the home opener.

Despite the slow start to the season, the defending National League champions' return to South Philly is certain to bring a raucous crowd. The 3:05 p.m. game against the Cincinnati Reds has sold out.

To ensure fans get to the ballpark in time for first pitch, SEPTA has boosted service on the Broad Street Line.

Starting at 1:40 p.m., four additional express trains will depart Fern Rock Transportation Center on the way to NRG Station. The next three express trains will leave at 1:50 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 2:10 p.m.

The express trains will stop at the following stations on their way to NRG Station: Olney, Erie, Girard, Race/Vine, City Hall and Walnut/Locust.



Local trains will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

The Broad Street Line connects to the Market-Frankford Line and the trolley system with a free interchange between 15th Street and City Hall stations. Regional Rail riders and PATCO passengers can access the subway in Center City.



SEPTA encourages riders to purchase fares ahead of time to ensure they catch their trains on time.