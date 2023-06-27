Phillies injury updates: Are reinforcements, Andrew Painter on the way?

The Phillies have been shorthanded for most of the season, from their slugging first baseman being out for the year, his backup out for months, the top prospect in the farm system sidelined and the NLCS MVP unable to play in the field.

They seem to be on the mend and nearing some reinforcements, and that's good news for a club that has struggled with depth all year long.

Here's a quick look at some currently injured Phillies:

Andrew Painter, SP

We'll start with Painter, who was in the mix for the fifth-starter spot in spring training before an arm injury and some caution sent him to the dugout. In recent weeks, in contrast to the Phillies struggling to send a fifth guy to the mound from the rotation, Painter has been ramping up.

At this current rate, Painter should begin throwing live pitching in July somewhere in the minors. It seems possible he could pitch in the majors in August if the organization decides to go that route.

But a lot of the Painter decision will depend on what the front office does at the trade deadline. With a solid four starters all pitching relatively well right now, the team seems poised to be a buyer at the deadline and could add a fifth starter for the playoff run. If they do that, it could mean they're going to wait a year on Painter.