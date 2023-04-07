Phillies injury updates: When will Darick Hall, Ranger Suárez and others return?

April 07, 2023
The Phillies have become the walking wounded and they haven't even played a home game yet.
On Friday morning the team announced it was placing Darick Hall — their first base replacement for Rhys Hoskins (who tore his ACL in spring training) – on the 10-day injured list due to a thumb sprain suffered in New York against the Yankees.
Soon after, the injury was further revealed to be a torn ligament that will require surgery scheduled for Wednesday. The recovery timeline isn't clear, but Hall expects to be back this season.
Darick Hall tore the UCL in his right thumb. Tentative surgery date is Wednesday. He seems optimistic that he won’t miss too long.— Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) April 7, 2023
In a corresponding move, they called up Kody Clemens, a power hitter who can play a few positions and had a solid showing in Clearwater. And yes, he is the son of pitching legend Roger Clemens.
Not surprisingly, Clemens will get the nod at first base. The Opening Day lineup at Citizens Bank Park:
Phillies lineup for home opener— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 7, 2023
Turner 6
Schwarber DH
Realmuto 2
Castellanos 9
Stott 4
Bohm 5
Cave 7
Clemens 3
Marsh 8
Wheeler RHP pic.twitter.com/SGH73weuAe
When will Hall return to action? Is Ranger Suárez close to starting his first game this season? How is Bryce Harper progressing?
Here's a very brief look at the Phillies' current injury list:
|Player
|Injury
|Earliest return
|Ranger Suárez
|Forearm
|April 20
|Noah Song
|Back
|April 20
|Darick Hall
|Thumb
|May 5
|Bryce Harper
|Elbow
|May 30
|Rhys Hoskins
|Knee
|2024
The Phillies will likely go with Clemens at first against righties — as they will Friday opposing Cincinnati's Hunter Greene. It would make sense for them to move Bohm to first with lefties on the hill and let Edmundo Sosa or Josh Harrison take the hot corner.
Bryce Harper took batting practice this week and is grinding as hard as he can to give a boost to the Phillies' ailing lineup, which is technically missing five of their 26 best players already on April 7.
Bryce Harper is taking batting practice as we speak. pic.twitter.com/NpH6PoJEVA— Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) April 7, 2023
