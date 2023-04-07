More Sports:

Phillies injury updates: When will Darick Hall, Ranger Suárez and others return?

And Bryce Harper too...

Darick Hall will be out for a few weeks.

The Phillies have become the walking wounded and they haven't even played a home game yet.

On Friday morning the team announced it was placing Darick Hall — their first base replacement for Rhys Hoskins (who tore his ACL in spring training) – on the 10-day injured list due to a thumb sprain suffered in New York against the Yankees.

Soon after, the injury was further revealed to be a torn ligament that will require surgery scheduled for Wednesday. The recovery timeline isn't clear, but Hall expects to be back this season. 

In a corresponding move, they called up Kody Clemens, a power hitter who can play a few positions and had a solid showing in Clearwater. And yes, he is the son of pitching legend Roger Clemens.

Not surprisingly, Clemens will get the nod at first base. The Opening Day lineup at Citizens Bank Park:

Brandon Marsh starting in center is good news, as his minor ankle injury from earlier this week appears to have been just a blip. 

When will Hall return to action? Is Ranger Suárez close to starting his first game this season? How is Bryce Harper progressing?

Here's a very brief look at the Phillies' current injury list:

PlayerInjuryEarliest return
Ranger SuárezForearmApril 20
Noah SongBackApril 20
Darick HallThumbMay 5
Bryce HarperElbowMay 30
Rhys HoskinsKnee2024


The Phillies will likely go with Clemens at first against righties — as they will Friday opposing Cincinnati's Hunter Greene. It would make sense for them to move Bohm to first with lefties on the hill and let Edmundo Sosa or Josh Harrison take the hot corner.

Bryce Harper took batting practice this week and is grinding as hard as he can to give a boost to the Phillies' ailing lineup, which is technically missing five of their 26 best players already on April 7.


