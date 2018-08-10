More Sports:

August 10, 2018

Phillies acquire power-hitting first baseman Justin Bour from Marlins

The first-place Phils are eyeing a playoff push

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Justin Bour Kim Klement/USA Today Sports Images

Justin Bour (41) runs to third base during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

The Phillies, still in first place in the NL East and decidedly in “Hey, the Eagles won the Super Bowl, who knows?” mode, have made another trade.

After trading for Wilson Ramos, Asdrubal Cabrera, and Aaron Loup in a four-day span, the Phillies acquired power hitting first baseman Justin Bour from the Marlins on Friday in exchange for minor league pitcher McKenzie Mills. The Phillies confirmed the trade Friday afternoon.

Bour, 30, stands 6-foot-4 and is batting .227 this season in 112 games, with 19 home runs, 54 RBI, and a .227/.347/.412 slash line.

Only two players on the Phillies have 19 or more home runs this season (Odubel Herrera and Rhys Hoskins) and only four have 54 or more RBI this season (Hoskins, Herrera, Carlos Santana, and Maikel Franco).

Mills, 22, is 2-5 with single-A Clearwater this year with a 3.51 ERA (35 ER, 89.2 IP), 85 strikeouts and 33 walks in 20 games.

To make room for Bour on the 40-man roster, right-hander Jake Thompson has been designated for assignment.

It’s early, but the clear winner of the trade would seem to be Philadelphia sports fans who enjoy a good pun:

What a time to be alive. The Phillies are 64-50.

