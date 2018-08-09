Phillies prospect watch: Adam Haseley on fire, Sixto Sanchez on the DL

The Phillies emerged from the trade deadline with all but one of their top 10 prospects (Franklyn Kilome, traded to the Mets for Asdrubal Cabrera) still in the fold — which is good news for those itching to see some young talent when MLB rosters expand to 40-men in September.

Below we'll break down the current top 10 crop of Phillies minor leaguers, (minus Enyel De Los Santos, who is up with the club). A trio of talented players are on their respective DL's, while six others make our who's hot and who's not lists.

Here's a look:

Adam Haseley, OF, Reading

Haseley, the Phillies' first-round pick a year ago, has climbed all the way to Double-A and since his latest promotion he's thrived — hitting .326 in 25 games with the Fightin's. The 22-year-old is the highest rated hitter in the Phillies' farm system and has hit safely in seven straight games.

Mickey Moniak, OF, Clearwater

The former first-overall pick from 2016 is finding his swing in Single-A, as the 20-year-old Moniak is hitting .286 over his last 10 games. Though he may not boast the numbers one would hope for from a top draft selection, he has lifted his batting average over 40 points since last year. We'll take what we can get.

Ranger Suarez, SP, Lehigh Valley

Why does this name sound so familiar? Well, he made a spot start for the Phillies back in June and earned a win. The No. 8 prospect on the farm, Suarez is working hard to get a return invite, as he's 4-1 with a 1.95 ERA over his last 10 minor league appearances.

Who's not?