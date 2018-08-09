Phillies prospect watch: Adam Haseley on fire, Sixto Sanchez on the DL

August 09, 2018
The Phillies emerged from the trade deadline with all but one of their top 10 prospects (Franklyn Kilome, traded to the Mets for Asdrubal Cabrera) still in the fold — which is good news for those itching to see some young talent when MLB rosters expand to 40-men in September.
Below we'll break down the current top 10 crop of Phillies minor leaguers, (minus Enyel De Los Santos, who is up with the club). A trio of talented players are on their respective DL's, while six others make our who's hot and who's not lists.
Here's a look:
Adam Haseley, OF, Reading
Haseley, the Phillies' first-round pick a year ago, has climbed all the way to Double-A and since his latest promotion he's thrived — hitting .326 in 25 games with the Fightin's. The 22-year-old is the highest rated hitter in the Phillies' farm system and has hit safely in seven straight games.
Mickey Moniak, OF, Clearwater
The former first-overall pick from 2016 is finding his swing in Single-A, as the 20-year-old Moniak is hitting .286 over his last 10 games. Though he may not boast the numbers one would hope for from a top draft selection, he has lifted his batting average over 40 points since last year. We'll take what we can get.
Ranger Suarez, SP, Lehigh Valley
Why does this name sound so familiar? Well, he made a spot start for the Phillies back in June and earned a win. The No. 8 prospect on the farm, Suarez is working hard to get a return invite, as he's 4-1 with a 1.95 ERA over his last 10 minor league appearances.
Adonis Medina, SP, Clearwater
The top healthy prospect in Philly's system, Medina has allowed four runs in each of his last two starts. He pitched seven innings of scoreless ball back on July 21, a bounce back from when he allowed seven runs in less than free frames the start prior. On the year, the No. 3 prospect is 9-3 with a 4.96 ERA.
Jhailyn Ortiz, OF, Lakewood
Ortiz clocks in as the Phillies' seventh best prospect (according to MLB.com) and he's had a dreadful stretch of late. The 19-year-old outfielder has mustered just three hits in his last 10 games (.079) and is hitting .215 for the year.
Cole Irvin, SP, Lehigh Valley
For the season, Irvin, 24, is not having a bad go of it — he is 10-4 with a 3.00 ERA and could get a September call-up. But over his last three starts he's allowed five runs twice and at least for now finds himself on the "not" list.
Sixto Sanchez, SP, Clearwater (strained quad)
Right around the build up of the Phillies trade push for Manny Machado and others, the Threshers placed Sanchez on the DL. The Phils' top prospect was pitching pretty well prior, with a seven-inning two-hit shutout on June 3.
Alec Bohm, 3B, Williamsport (knee)
This year's first rounder hit the field this summer and was slow to find his groove, hitting just .192 for the Crosscutters. Perhaps his current stint on the DL, spurred on by being hit in the knee with a a pitch, can allow the No. 2 prospect in the system to regroup.
JoJo Romero, SP, Reading (oblique)
A third member of the Phillies top five prospect list, Romero, is also on the DL where he's resided since July 20. Were he healthy, he'd no doubt have landed on our "hot" list, as he's gone 6-2 with a 2.53 ERA over his last 10 starts.
