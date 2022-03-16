Philly reacts to the Kyle Schwarber signing

The Phillies made a major splash Wednesday morning, reaching a deal with slugger Kyle Schwarber on a reported four-year deal that pays just shy of $20 million per year.

It's the kind of deal fans, and Bryce Harper, have been waiting for the Phillies to make, bringing extra pop to the lineup alongside Harper, Rhys Hoskins, and J.T. Realmuto.

Schwarber, a left-handed bat, hit for 32 home runs and a .928 OPS between Washington and Boston in a 2021 campaign that reignited his career.

And having played at Fenway, Nationals Park, and the rest of his career at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field before that, the immediate consensus among Phillies fans: Schwarber is going to love the right field wall at Citizens Bank Park.

It's more than just left-handed power though. The Athletic's Jayson Stark on the other part of why Schwarber is a Phillie:

As for where this puts things right now with the luxury tax and the Phillies' ability to make further moves, The Athletic's Matt Gelb:

Leadoff?...sure.

Another plus of the Schwarber signing:

Finally, here's a look at what Kyle Schwarber will look like in a Phillies uniform...wait a minute...

