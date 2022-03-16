Philly reacts to the Kyle Schwarber signing

March 16, 2022
The Phillies made a major splash Wednesday morning, reaching a deal with slugger Kyle Schwarber on a reported four-year deal that pays just shy of $20 million per year.
It's the kind of deal fans, and Bryce Harper, have been waiting for the Phillies to make, bringing extra pop to the lineup alongside Harper, Rhys Hoskins, and J.T. Realmuto.
Schwarber, a left-handed bat, hit for 32 home runs and a .928 OPS between Washington and Boston in a 2021 campaign that reignited his career.
And having played at Fenway, Nationals Park, and the rest of his career at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field before that, the immediate consensus among Phillies fans: Schwarber is going to love the right field wall at Citizens Bank Park.
Kyle Schwarber hitting bombs to right in CBP #Phillies pic.twitter.com/YHqD5wBL7N— Dan Ward (@DanWard856) March 16, 2022
Hey Alexa, play Kyle Schwarber bombs pic.twitter.com/53OSqyfEME— John Foley (@2008Philz) March 16, 2022
Kyle Schwarber is gonna hit bombs at Citizens Bank Park!!! pic.twitter.com/Fw2NoJBSpa— NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) March 16, 2022
Imagine THIS but the CBP outfield seats in October— Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) March 16, 2022
Welcome, Kyle Schwarber!!
pic.twitter.com/sjRh1KiSJJ
It's more than just left-handed power though. The Athletic's Jayson Stark on the other part of why Schwarber is a Phillie:
After last season ended with a 10th straight finish out of the playoffs, Dave Dombrowski said the #Phillies needed to shop this winter for players who had been part of a winner.— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 16, 2022
Kyle Schwarber fits that mold. They're paying for his presence on and off the field. https://t.co/wmkfHEcmn2
This would leave Phillies roughly $10 million shy of $230 mm luxury tax limit. Still some room to add another complementary bat. Brad Miller, their top reserve from 2021, is signing with Texas. https://t.co/rBUgdChowf— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) March 16, 2022
Schwarber has been the club's top target in left field. He'd likely slot atop the lineup because they do not have a leadoff hitter right now. https://t.co/zdIs8zOU3m— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) March 16, 2022
Another plus of the Schwarber signing:
All in on the Schwarber signing. Look at that head. Immediately joins Placido Polanco atop the all-time Phillies noggin rankings - knocking Dave Hollins down a notch. Just a remarkable dome piece. pic.twitter.com/CJ2633gIN0— LeJames Brown (@Rev215) March 16, 2022
Finally, here's a look at what Kyle Schwarber will look like in a Phillies uniform...wait a minute...
Wow here's what Kyle Schwarber hitting dingers in a Phillies uniform might look like. pic.twitter.com/OXcF10NoOH— Sixto Lezcano (@mleif) March 16, 2022
