Phillies agree to sign slugger Kyle Schwarber, report says

March 16, 2022
Now this a way to get Phillies fans excited!
The Phillies have signed left fielder/designated hitter/masher/beast Kyle Schwarber to a contract, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury:
Phillies have an agreement with Kyle Schwarber, pending all the usual stuff— Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) March 16, 2022
This is a huge boost to the Phillies lineup. Schwarber, who turned 30 earlier this month, made his first All-Star team in 2021 while splitting team between the Nationals and Red Sox. Schwarber hit 32 home runs with an OPS of .928 this past year. It was the third time in his career that he topped 30 home runs in a season.
A lineup that has Schwarber, Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins has some serious potential. If the Phillies can improve the back end of the rotation, they will assuredly be in the mix for a playoff spot in 2022.
UPDATE [9:59 a.m.]:
Details on Schwarber's contract have emerged from The Athletic's Jayson Stark:
#Phillies deal with Kyle Schwarber, pending physical, is a 4-year agreement with an AAV just under $20 million per year, sources tell The Athletic.@JSalisburyNBCS was on this— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 16, 2022
