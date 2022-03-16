More Sports:

March 16, 2022

Phillies agree to sign slugger Kyle Schwarber, report says

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Kyle-Schwarber-MLB-rumors-Phillies_113021_USAT Kim Klement/USA Today Sports

Kyle Schwarber's bat would certainly be welcome in a 2022 Phillies lineup.

Now this a way to get Phillies fans excited!

The Phillies have signed left fielder/designated hitter/masher/beast Kyle Schwarber to a contract, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury:

This is a huge boost to the Phillies lineup. Schwarber, who turned 30 earlier this month, made his first All-Star team in 2021 while splitting team between the Nationals and Red Sox. Schwarber hit 32 home runs with an OPS of .928 this past year. It was the third time in his career that he topped 30 home runs in a season.

A lineup that has Schwarber, Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins has some serious potential. If the Phillies can improve the back end of the rotation, they will assuredly be in the mix for a playoff spot in 2022. 

UPDATE [9:59 a.m.]:

Details on Schwarber's contract have emerged from The Athletic's Jayson Stark:

The deal leaves the Phillies roughly $10 million below the luxury tax threshold of $230 million. This likely precludes the Phillies from any huge signings if John Middleton and ownership want to stay under the tax, but, hey, maybe that "stupid money" will have Middleton going big and paying the luxury tax if they go over. I'll believe it when I see it though.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Kyle Schwarber

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple on a walk in fall

Warning signs of cardiovascular disease
Aerial view of a neighborhood in Philly

How commission rebates save buyers money in Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Brooklyn Bowl's March music lineup
Brooklyn Bowl -

Business

Wawa is poised to expand to its seventh state in 2024
Wawa North Carolina

Adult Health

A new approach to severe asthma could reduce racial health disparities, researchers say
Asthma racial disparities

Food & Drink

Bluebird Distilling to open coffee and cocktail bar in Ardmore
Coffee Cocktail

Food & Drink

Rita's is giving out free water ice for an entire week this spring
Rita's free water ice 2022

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved