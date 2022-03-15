LIVE MLB free agency tracker: Bryce Harper predicts Phillies will make splash, spend to tax threshold

In a typical MLB offseason, there is no real reason a team can't be patient.

If you recall the 2019 offseason — the one that saw the Phillies land Bryce Harper — there was very little movement at all until the Phils finally inked their man after spring training had already begin.

Every year it's a boring waiting game. But with the lockout pushing everything back by nearly 100 days, teams have incentive, alas, a requirement to move quickly.

The Phillies seemed to have missed the memo.

With games slated to commence in Clearwater this weekend, the Phillies still have no idea who'll be manning the outfield alongside Harper, what their lineup will look like, or even if they have a set starting pitching rotation.

The clock is ticking and Dave Dombrowski has done little aside from adding veterans to his bullpen and a controversial re-tread to a platoon in one of the teams OF spots.

Bryce Harper, who is working out at the team's spring facility, spoke to the media Monday and has faith that the team will spend at least the remaining $30-$35 million they can spend before paying the league's new luxury tax at $230 million total. Here's some of what he said, via Todd Zolecki at MLB.com:

“There’s a lot of players out there that are really good,” Harper said Monday morning inside the Phillies' clubhouse at BayCare Ballpark. “You’ve got [Kyle] Schwarber, you’ve got Nicky [Castellanos], you’ve got KB [Kris Bryant]. You’ve got a lot of guys out there that could help this team win, that can lengthen our lineup. As you guys have seen, we’re trying to lengthen our bullpen the best that they can. I don’t think we’re done. I don’t think we’re going to settle for just that right now.” [...] “I think we will go all the way to $230 [million], as of now, I hope,” Harper said. “So I think that's really going to impact our team to go out there and get the guys that are best available and that are smart and work for our team. There’s proven winners out there that help us today.” So Bryant, Castellanos, Schwarber or somebody like Michael Conforto is the expectation at this point. It would be surprising if the Phillies came up empty. “Yeah, absolutely,” Harper said. “I mean, it’d definitely be a downer. But you know, if that's the way we’re going to go, you’ve got to put your faith and trust in [general manager Dave Dombrowski]. I never second-guess him. He’s a proven winner everywhere he’s gone, and I’ve put my faith in him to do what’s best for our team and give us the best chance to win.” [MLB.com]

You heard it from the man himself. Harper trusts Dombrowski. Harper is the one who helped pressure the team to extend J.T. Realmuto and who spoke frankly last year about how terrible the franchise's farm system is. He seems to be a pretty trustworthy source.

And with the days drifting away, the Phillies will need to strike in the next few days. Will it be Kyle, Nicky or KB?

