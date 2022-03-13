More Sports:

March 13, 2022

Report: Phillies sign reliever Jeurys Familia

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
New Phillies relief pitcher Jeurys Familia when he was pitching for the New York Mets.

The Phillies reportedly have made a post-lockout free agent signing: 32-year-old relief pitcher Jeurys Familia. Save for a half-season he spent in Oakland, Familia has played his entire 10-year career with the Mets.

The report first came from FanSided's Robert Murray:

New York Post's Mike Puma reports that it's a one-year deal worth $6 million:

Following a 2016 season in which he made the All-Star team and led the league in saves, Familia's play has dropped off a bit. From 2017 on, he has an ERA of 4.15 in 242.4 innings pitched. Still, even a pitcher who might be past his prime could still be welcomed in a Phillies bullpen that's had some disastrous outings the last two years. Historical stuff. 

It's worth noting that the Phillies are prioritizing singing bullpen arms in free agency. Just before the lockout, the team signed 30-year-old righty Corey Knebel on a one-year deal worth $10 million. Knebel is a one-time All-Star too, chosen as a selection during a 2017 season in which he had a 1.78 ERA and 39 saves. 

I'm intrigued to see where the Phillies go after this. Perhaps they'll continue to boost their pitching or even make a move for an All-Star like Nick Castellanos, who they've reportedly had interest in

It also should be noted that Familia served a 15-game suspension without pay in 2017 for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

