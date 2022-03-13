Go to Wagtail admin interface
March 13, 2022

Report: Phillies 'showing interest' in Reds OF Nick Castellanos

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos.

If the Phillies are lucky, they'll be hearing some "There's a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that'll be a home run" calls in the near future.

According to a report from MLB Network, the team is "showing interest" in free agent slugger Nick Castellanos. 

Castellanos, who turned 30 earlier this month, is coming off a season with the Reds in which he .hit 309 with an OPS of .976 and hit 34 homers. In his 2021 campaign, he made his first All-Star appearance, picked up his first Silver Slugger Award and finished 12th in the MVP voting for the National League. 

The Phillies are in dire need of some pop in left field and Castellanos would fill that role perfectly. For as maddeningly inconsistent as they may have been in 2021, they do already have formidable offensive talents with Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and hot (not cold) Rhys Hoskins. Throwing Castellanos into a hefty middle of the order could be the difference between yet another season without a winning record or the team's first playoff birth in 11 years. 

If John Middleton gets together some of that "stupid money" he possesses, a Castellanos signing would be a huge boost to finally bringing winning baseball back to the friendly confines of South Philly. 

I do have to say the following before I close up: Castellanos could win two World Series MVP awards with the Phillies and he still might end up better known as the guy from Thom Brennaman's infamously awful apology

Shamus Clancy
shamus@phillyvoice.com

