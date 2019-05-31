More Sports:

May 31, 2019

Zach Eflin becomes the latest Phillies pitcher to hit the injured list

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Zach-Eflin_053119_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin looks on from the dugout at Citizens Bank Park.

The injury bug just won't stop biting the Phillies. 

Late Friday afternoon, the Phillies announced that starter Zach Eflin would be put on the 10-day injured list with back soreness, marking the end of a week that has seen several of the team's pitchers hurting. To replace Eflin, the Phillies recalled lefty Cole Irvin, who went 2-1 with a 5.60 ERA in three starts before being sent down to the minors last week

Eflin, who has been the Phillies' best starter this season (5-5 with a 3.02 ERA in 11 starts) joins relievers Pat Neshek, Adam Morgan and Victor Arano on the injured list this week, a list that already included David Robertson, Edubray Ramos and Tommy Hunter. 

In other words, the Phillies bullpen is in shambles, and even though Eflin is a starter, his loss hurts the bullpen as well. When Adam Morgan was added to the injury list on Wednesday, the Phillies were down to just one left-handed reliever, and some believed that Irvin was going to be recalled to replace him after being sent down in favor of Nick Pivetta. Now, however, Irvin will return to the starting rotation for the time being.

But all hope is not lost.

Monday is likely going to be a big day for the Phillies, and not just because they have the 14th-overall pick in the MLB Draft. It's all the day that free agent reliever Craig Kimbrel and starter Dallas Kuechel will no longer cost draft compensation if signed, and Matt Klentak and Co. could now be in on both, especially since the Phillies have shown interest, especially in Kimbrel, long before all these injuries started. 

Unfortunately, the Phillies will hardly be alone in their quest to add pitching help.

Adding insult to injury, the Phillies are currently in Los Angeles for a three-game series against the Dodgers, the team with the best record in the National League. Not only is Friday night's lineup chock full of lefties for the Dodgers — compared to just one lefty in the Phillies 'pen — but Eflin was scheduled to pitch on Saturday against Clayton Kershaw.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Zach Eflin

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Beating prostate cancer has given Phillies broadcaster Larry Andersen a new perspective
Larry-Andersen-Phillies_053119_JS

Public Transportation

Those very first SEPTA Key cards are set to expire July 31 — here's how to renew and keep your balance
0530_SEPTA key expiration

Philadelphia Zoo

PHOTOS: Baby penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo
Carroll - Baby Penguins at Philadelphia Zoo

Eagles

The time for Sidney Jones to begin paying dividends on the Eagles' investment in him is now
053119SidneyJones

Parks

FDR Park master plan reveals vision for revitalization of South Philly's largest green space
FDR Park Main R

Illness

Measles outbreaks threaten United States' elimination status
Measles rash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved