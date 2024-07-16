More Sports:

July 16, 2024

Trea Turner makes incredible play at All-Star Game while mic'd up with Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm

Mic'd up Phillies All-Stars Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm put their team in the national spotlight early on Tuesday night.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Trea Turner Phillies All-Star Game Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports

Trea Turner is getting it done at shortstop at the All-Star Game in Texas.

Through a couple innings down in Texas, the Phillies have garnered a whole lot of attention in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. In the top of the first inning, Bryce Harper legged out a double in his classic hustling fashion. Harper is sharing the starting infield with teammates Trea Turner, who recorded a hit in the third inning, and Alec Bohm, too.

This Phillies group brought the spotlight upon themselves while mic'd up in the field, being interviewed by FOX Sports broadcasters Joe Davis and John Smoltz. 

With the booth in mid-conversation with Harper in the bottom of the second inning, Turner made a diving snag to his left with a nifty flip to second base to record an out. Harper could prominently be heard screaming and cheering Turner on during the broadcast itself:

In a historic season for the Fightins, their stars are making the most of their appearances on the national stage. 

MORE: This Phillies season is special, but it's still championship or bust

