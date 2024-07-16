Trea Turner makes incredible play at All-Star Game while mic'd up with Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm

Through a couple innings down in Texas, the Phillies have garnered a whole lot of attention in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. In the top of the first inning, Bryce Harper legged out a double in his classic hustling fashion. Harper is sharing the starting infield with teammates Trea Turner, who recorded a hit in the third inning, and Alec Bohm, too.

This Phillies group brought the spotlight upon themselves while mic'd up in the field, being interviewed by FOX Sports broadcasters Joe Davis and John Smoltz.

With the booth in mid-conversation with Harper in the bottom of the second inning, Turner made a diving snag to his left with a nifty flip to second base to record an out. Harper could prominently be heard screaming and cheering Turner on during the broadcast itself:

In a historic season for the Fightins, their stars are making the most of their appearances on the national stage.

