More Sports:

June 03, 2024

Remembering Rhys Hoskins' bat spike before his return to Citizens Bank Park

Rhys Hoskins will play his first game as an opponent at Citizens Bank Park this week. Though he's now with the Brewers, Hoskins' iconic bat spike in the 2022 playoffs will live on forever in Philly sports lore.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Rhys-Hoskins-Phillies-Bat-Spike-Brewers Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Rhys Hoskins' playoff bat spike in 2022 will keep him tied to Philadelphia forever.

The Phillies are in the midst of their best era in more than a decade. A surprise pennant win in 2022 made Philadelphia fall in love with baseball all over again. In 2023, the Phils thrashed two division rivals on their way back to the NLCS. During this young season, they're on a historic pace and the best team in the entire sport.

The defining moment of this era, however, comes from a player no longer on the Fightins. That honor belongs to Rhys Hoskins, whose thunderous home run in Game 3 of the 2022 NLDS against Atlanta, the bat spike heard 'round the world, signified that the Phillies were unquestionably back:

The emotion of that long ball brought out a reaction unseen from a Philadelphia crowd since Patrick Robinson's iconic pick-6 in the 2017 NFC Championship Game. It was as if in a single swing, Citizens Bank Park became one of the greatest environments in not just baseball, but in all of sports. That energy has carried over the next two years with regular season crowds in 2024 resembling the rowdy atmosphere of big playoff games. "Before the spike" and "after the spike" are how the post-2011 years for this organization should be defined. 

Hoskins missed the entirety of the 2023 season with an injury he suffered in spring training and departed this offseason, signing with the Brewers. He makes his return to South Philly on Monday evening with Milwaukee for a three-game series. When he approaches the plate, he will assuredly receive a standing ovation. Much deserved! Hoskins had his ups and downs during his tenure in Philadelphia, sure, but showcased a power stroke that helped carry the Phils to the World Series. 

Once the game gets settled, however, Phillies fans will understandably be rooting their team on and hope Hoskins strikes out at the plate every time up. That's baseball and that's the fun of being a wild fan, but nothing can take away the sheer aura of the bat spike that changed the trajectory of the Phillies franchise. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Rhys Hoskins

Videos

Featured

Limited - Day Trippin in Jersey

The Manayunk Arts Festival celebrates 35 years
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Wells Fargo Center recognized as one of 'Best Venues 2024' by 'Front Office Sports'

Just In

Must Read

Education

University of the Arts abruptly announces closure, loses accreditation
University of the Arts

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center named a "Best Venue"
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Men's Health

There's no Fountain of Youth, but there are ways to slow the aging process
Aging Exercise Diet

Entertainment

Shirley MacLaine spotted in Atlantic City filming new movie
shirley maclaine atlantic city

Phillies

Remembering Rhys Hoskins' bat spike before his return to Citizens Bank Park
Rhys-Hoskins-Phillies-Bat-Spike-Brewers

Shopping

Affordable art fair returns to Old Kensington on Saturday
art for the cash poor

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved