Phillies release Whit Merrifield

July 12, 2024
Ahead of their Friday evening matchup with the Oakland Athletics, the Phillies announced they have released utility player Whit Merrifield.
A former three-time All-Star in his age-35 season, Merrifield struggled mightily during his time in Philadelphia. Across 53 games playing both the outfield and the infield, Merrifield hit just .199 with a .527 OPS.
Back in February, the Phillies had signed Merrifield to a one-year deal worth $8 million to be a frequent contributor as a backup. That plan, clearly, did not come to fruition.
His roster spot will be taken by the 29-year-old Weston Wilson, another utility player, who's been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
