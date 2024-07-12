Phillies release Whit Merrifield

Ahead of their Friday evening matchup with the Oakland Athletics, the Phillies announced they have released utility player Whit Merrifield.

A former three-time All-Star in his age-35 season, Merrifield struggled mightily during his time in Philadelphia. Across 53 games playing both the outfield and the infield, Merrifield hit just .199 with a .527 OPS.

Back in February, the Phillies had signed Merrifield to a one-year deal worth $8 million to be a frequent contributor as a backup. That plan, clearly, did not come to fruition.

His roster spot will be taken by the 29-year-old Weston Wilson, another utility player, who's been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.



