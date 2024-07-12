More Sports:

July 12, 2024

Phillies release Whit Merrifield

The Phillies have recalled Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace Merrifield.

Whit Merrifield Released Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

The Phillies are moving on from Whit Merrifield.

Ahead of their Friday evening matchup with the Oakland Athletics, the Phillies announced they have released utility player Whit Merrifield.

A former three-time All-Star in his age-35 season, Merrifield struggled mightily during his time in Philadelphia. Across 53 games playing both the outfield and the infield, Merrifield hit just .199 with a .527 OPS. 

Back in February, the Phillies had signed Merrifield to a one-year deal worth $8 million to be a frequent contributor as a backup. That plan, clearly, did not come to fruition. 

His roster spot will be taken by the 29-year-old Weston Wilson, another utility player, who's been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

MORE: This Phillies season is special, but 2024 is championship or bust

