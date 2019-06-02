When will Zach Eflin, Adam Morgan, other injured Phillies return from IL?

In case you didn't know, the Phillies are a little short-handed.

With the additions of Zach Eflin, Adam Morgan and Pat Neshek to the injured list in recent days, the Phillies have nearly an entire bullpen rehabbing from injury right now.

While Eflin — whose injury caused the Phillies to go with an unusual committee approach to a start on Saturday — appears to be slated to miss only a week with back stiffness, other injuries are more consequential, as six bullpen arms are on the IL and few look ready to return any time soon. Arano, for example, could see his season over with bone spur issues in his elbow recently discovered.

The Phillies will in all likelihood be exploring the trade market for some bullpen help. They also are acquiring Jay Bruce to help lift the bench with Odubel Herrera probably done for the year after his domestic abuse arrest.

Here is the injured list as it currently stands:

Player Injury Return Stats Zach Eflin Back June 7 5-5, 3.02 ERA Edubray Ramos Shoulder June 17 4.66 ERA in 9.2 IP David Robertson Elbow June 23 5.40 ERA in 6.2 IP Roman Quinn

Groin June 7 3 hits in 27 at bats Adam Morgan Forearm June 21 2-1. 1.96 ERA Victor Arano Elbow August 1 3.86 ERA in 4.2 IP Tommy Hunter Elbow June 21 Has not played Pat Neshek Shoulder July 12 0-1, 4.67 ERA



When the Phils aforementioned relievers are ready to return, in relation to the impending July 31 trade deadline will directly influence how aggressive the team is on bolstering its pitching staff.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports