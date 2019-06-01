More Sports:

June 01, 2019

Phillies reportedly on the verge of trading for Mariners OF Jay Bruce

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Jay-Bruce_060119_usat Lindsey Wasson/USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners first baseman Jay Bruce follows through on his 300th career home run.

A decision has yet to be reached regarding the future of Phillies centerfielder Odubel Herrera, arrested last weak for domestic abuse in Atlantic City, but it appears the club won't be wasting any time addressing their short-term future and sudden lack of depth in the outfield.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan (and confirmed by Matt Gelb of The Athletic) the Phillies are closing in on a deal with the Mariners to acquire veteran outfielder Jay Bruce. A trade will reportedly be finalized in the next 24 hours, but no word yet on what the Phillies might be giving up in the deal.

Per Gelb, the Phillies will absorb the full remainder of Bruce's contract, which will cost them $14 million in 2020. That alone suggests that the trade cost for Philly won't be too bad.

Bruce, 32, has played mostly right field and first base throughout his 12-year career, and those are two positions that likely aren't changing after the Phillies spent $330 million on Bryce Harper and moved MVP candidate Rhys Hoskins from the outfield back to his natural position at first. 

Of course, Bruce could simply be a depth move for the Phillies, who have been using Scott Kingery and Nick Williams to fill Herrera's spot in the lineup. The Phillies' pinch-hitters have been the worst in the league in 2019 and Bruce should help that. He also gives them the option of starting him in left field against righties, with Andrew McCutchen in center. This season, Bruce is hitting just .212 for Seattle, but is a career .246 hitter and recently hit his 300th career home run. 

The move, ultimately, may be more than just a short-term solution to the Herrera situation, as Bruce's 14 home runs this season would currently lead the Phillies, who are near the bottom of the league in that category. He also adds a left-handed bat to the lineup, something the team needed even before Herrera's arrest. 

Oh, and Bruce — while this might not be the move fans were expecting next from the Phillies, who are in desperate need of pitching help — has a history of crushing the ball at Citizens Bank Park.

Either way, it appears the Phillies are planning for life beyond Herrera, whether the MLB suspends him or not. Stay tuned.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Jay Bruce Odubel Herrera

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jim Schwartz hints at more player acquisitions for his defense
060119JimSchwartz

Public Transportation

Those very first SEPTA Key cards are set to expire July 31 — here's how to renew and keep your balance
0530_SEPTA key expiration

Philadelphia Zoo

PHOTOS: Baby penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo
Carroll - Baby Penguins at Philadelphia Zoo

Phillies

Beating prostate cancer has given Phillies broadcaster Larry Andersen a new perspective
Larry-Andersen-Phillies_053119_JS

Parks

FDR Park master plan reveals vision for revitalization of South Philly's largest green space
FDR Park Main R

Illness

Measles outbreaks threaten United States' elimination status
Measles rash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved