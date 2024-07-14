MLB Draft: Phillies take high school outfielder Dante Nori with pick No. 27

The Phillies went for Michigan high schooler Dante Nori with the 27th overall pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday night, adding a speedy, athletic outfield prospect into their farm system.

Nori, born in Toronto and committed to playing college ball at Mississippi State, was the 48th-ranked prospect by MLB.com heading into the draft, and stood out because of his base-running and ability to cover a whole lot of field defensively.

At the plate, the left-handed bat is never going to outright crush the ball, but if he puts one in play, he's going to take off and be a threat to stretch out and take an extra base if he has the jump.

You can see a bit of that in the quick highlight reel below:

Nori is coming out of Michigan's Northville High, though he was a bit on the older side as a high schooler at 19 already.

He marks the third straight position player the Phillies have taken with their first-round pick in the past few drafts and the fifth straight high school prospect they've gone for following pitchers Mick Abel (2020) and Andrew Painter (2021), outfielder Justin Crawford (2022), and infielder Aidan Miller (2023).

In the second round, the Phillies stuck with speed in the outfield, adding Virginia high schooler Griffin Burkholder into the pipeline as well.

