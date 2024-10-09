More Sports:

October 09, 2024

NLDS: Phillies turn to Weston Wilson for Game 3, Brandon Marsh, Bryson Stott return to lineup

Wilson, carried as an extra bench bat for the postseason, has produced well against lefties in 2024. The Phillies are hoping he can help keep them alive against the Mets' Jose Quintana.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Weston-Wilson-Phillies-Nationals-8.17.24-MLB.jpg Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

Can Weston Wilson save the Phillies' season?

With the entire season on the line, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh are back in the Phillies' lineup, and Weston Wilson is getting the start in left field for the do-or-die Game 4 of the NLDS. 

Stott, back at second base, will bat seventh. Wilson will bat eighth. And Marsh, sliding over to center field, will bat ninth against Mets left-hander Jose Quintana. 

Wilson was carried on the postseason roster as an extra bench bat, and in 40 games and 98 plate appearances during the regular season, he slashed a line of .284/.347/.489 with three homers, seven doubles, and a triple that went toward a cycle. 

Against left-handed pitchers more specifically, the 30-year old Wilson (a right-handed hitter) put up a line of .341/.412/.614 in 51 plate appearances, so the Phillies appear to be hoping that he can take on the Quintana matchup well. 

Otherwise, it's over. 

For Game 3 on Tuesday, the Phillies took a righty-heavy approach up against Mets left-hander Sean Manaea – sitting Marsh and Stott for Edmundo Sosa and Austin Hays – but it proved woefully ineffective. 

Manaea tore through the Phillies' lineup for seven innings with just three hits and a run allowed on 91 pitches, continuing an awfully timed stretch where the Phils' hitters have been plagued by impatience and chasing outside the zone. 

It got them nowhere in Tuesday's demoralizing 7-2 loss, and now has their backs to the wall entering Wednesday in Queens down 2-1 to the momentum-riding Mets in the best-of-five series. 

“This is the closest to death we’re ever gonna get,” right-fielder Nick Castellanos said after Tuesday's loss at Citi Field (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). “So in a way, we should feel the most alive. We’re only promised tomorrow, and this is what we’ve been working since Spring Training for, to have this opportunity. 

"It’s just one more time to show out and leave everything on the field, and however the dice is gonna land it’s gonna land.”

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia MLB Postseason 2024 NLDS Brandon Marsh Weston Wilson New York Mets Johan Rojas Bryson Stott

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Experience history and haunts through spooky evenings and fascinating tours at Betsy Ross House
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

Development

Former Philly health commissioner opposes proposed 76ers arena

76ers arena hospital

Sponsored

Here's what's happening at the Betsy Ross House this fall

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Senior Health

Baby boomers are living longer than previous generations, but they have more health problems

Baby Boomers health

TV

'Abbott Elementary' Season 4 has a Will Smith-inspired line dance

Quinta Brunson 'Abbott'

Phillies

Winning do-or-die games is uncharted territory for Phillies

Nick-Castellanos-Phillies-NLDS_100924_USAT

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Weekend with performances, crafts

museum american revolution indigenous peoples weekend

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved