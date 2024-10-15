Phillies manager Rob Thomson's contract extended through 2026

On Tuesday morning, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that the team has extended manager Rob Thomson's contract through 2026. Thomson's deal was originally scheduled to expire after the 2025 Major League Baseball season. The whole coaching staff will return as well.

Thomson led the Phillies to the World Series in 2022 after coming into his role as manager in the middle of that season. He guided the Phils back to the postseason in 2023 and then helped the team capture their first NL East crown in 13 years in 2024. Thomson has amassed a record of 250-185 as Phillies manager with a winning percentage of .575.

Even so, Thomson has received criticism for the way the team has burned out of the playoffs the last two years.

Things need to change for the Phillies, so if the coaching infrastructure remains in place for 2025, then perhaps massive, unexpected moves are on the way for the Fightins' roster...

