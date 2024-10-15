More Sports:

October 15, 2024

Phillies manager Rob Thomson's contract extended through 2026

Rob Thomson receives one-year contract extension as Phillies manger following the team's 95-win season.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Rob Thomson 10.15.24 Denny Medley/Imagn Images

Phillies manager Rob Thomson will return in 2025, and his contract has been extended for the 2026 season as well.

On Tuesday morning, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that the team has extended manager Rob Thomson's contract through 2026. Thomson's deal was originally scheduled to expire after the 2025 Major League Baseball season. The whole coaching staff will return as well.

Thomson led the Phillies to the World Series in 2022 after coming into his role as manager in the middle of that season. He guided the Phils back to the postseason in 2023 and then helped the team capture their first NL East crown in 13 years in 2024. Thomson has amassed a record of 250-185 as Phillies manager with a winning percentage of .575. 

Even so, Thomson has received criticism for the way the team has burned out of the playoffs the last two years.

Things need to change for the Phillies, so if the coaching infrastructure remains in place for 2025, then perhaps massive, unexpected moves are on the way for the Fightins' roster...

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Rob Thomson

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Experience history and haunts through spooky evenings and fascinating tours at Betsy Ross House
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

History

Revolutionary War soldier's rare sword to be displayed in Philly

Revolutionary War Soldier

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

Adult Health

Millions of adults have ADHD — and many more suspect they do, too

undiagnosed adult adhd

Entertainment

TV star Larry Wilmore mixes magic with comedy for Philly show

Larry Wilmore

Sixers

Instant observations: Paul George suffers left knee hyperextension in Sixers' preseason win vs. Hawks

Paul George 10.14.24

Entertainment

Kevin Hart adds fourth 'Acting My Age' comedy show at The Met

Kevin Hart The Met

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved