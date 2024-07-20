More Sports:

July 20, 2024

J.T Realmuto back with the Phillies, recalled from injured list

The Phillies will have their full compliment of offensive players again.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Realmuto-Homer Reggie Hildred/for PhillyVoice

J.T. Realmuto has played like a star to begin the season.

The Phillies' offense is back to full strength.

Before first pitch against the Pirates Saturday, the team announced J.T. Realmuto was back in the majors after minor knee surgery. He has not taken an at bat since early June, but hit .261 through his first 51 games this season and will bat fifth Saturday night.

To make room for Realmuto on the 26-man roster, the team made the tough decision to send Rafael Marchán back to Triple-A after a fantastic 17 games. He hit .294 with three homers and six RBI. The Phils will stick with veteran Garrett Stubbs as Realmuto's back up — likely wanting to have Marchán, just 25, play everyday.

Two other roster moves also shook up the pitching staff a bit, as Michael Mercado was sent to the minors and Yunior Marte was recalled to replace him. Marte has had two solid stints in the majors with a 3.31 ERA in 16.1 innings so far. Mercado struggled, allowing 12 runs in 11.2 innings.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia J.T. Realmuto

Videos

Featured

Purchased - a suburban neighborhood during summer

How to manage high interest rates’ impact on your home search
Limited - Visit Crawford - Couple Water Skiiing

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer

Just In

Must Read

Technology

Microsoft outage impacts Philly airport, city services
PHL tech outage

Sponsored

Experience Boston’s oceanside allure
Limited - Meet Boston - Main Image

Addiction

LGBTQ people smoke cigarettes at higher rates, and they face barriers to quitting
LGBTQ Tobacco Use

Food & Drink

Michael Schulson ditches his restaurant plans for Atlantic City
Schulson Atlantic City

Phillies

Will the Phillies' success going into the All-Star break continue on?
Trea-Turner-Bryce-Harper-Phillies-MLB-All-Star-Game-7.15.24.jpg

Entertainment

Comedy shows to check out this summer in Philly
Comedy shows Funhouse

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved