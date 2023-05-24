WATCH: Shane Victorino hits home run for Savannah Bananas

The Flyin' Hawaiian still has some pop.

On Monday night, former Phillies All-Star Shane Victorino, 42, suited up for the Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team that has some Harlem Globetrotters-like antics at their games with their "Banana Ball" rules. They have their fun, play for overjoyed crowds and dive deep into hijinks. I respect bringing that energy to a sport that's felt stale for too long.

The Bananas, who are currently on a World Tour, played in Vegas that night and Victorino took part in the game. With the classic Bob Marley track "Three Little Birds" playing, as it did when Victorino came to the plate at Citizens Bank Park, he turned on a pitch and hit one over the left field fence.

You can watch the video courtesy of Victorino himself here:

Everyone went, well, bananas after.



Does this compare to his iconic grand slam off CC Sabathia in Game 2 of the 2008 NLDS? Not quite, but I'm glad Victorino is still able to play the game he loves and have a blast doing it.

