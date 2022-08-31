Phillies notes: Reliever Vinny Nittoli acquired in minor-league deal with Blue Jays, '23 spring schedule released

With Seranthony Domínguez still on the shelf and the deadline for postseason eligibility looming, the Phillies added one more bullpen arm for the home stretch of the season on Wednesday.

The club acquired 31-year-old righthander Vinny Nittoli in a minor-league trade with the Blue Jays, sending 27-year-old High-A/Triple-A catcher Karl Ellison to Toronto in return.

The deal was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan then announced by the Phillies shortly after. Nittoli, who hasn't pitched in the majors this season, is expected to join the club once the rosters expand on September 1 and will be in the bullpen when it begins its three-game set out in San Francisco the next day.

Nittoli has a 3.30 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP through 32 appearances in Toronto's minor-league system this year, including 2.79 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in 10 appearances with Triple-A Buffalo.

His major-league experience, however, is an extremely small sample size as he pitched just one inning for the Seattle Mariners last summer on June 23, 2021 against Colorado. Trevor Story, still with the Rockies, tagged him for a two-run homer in what went on to be a 5-2 Mariners loss.

The Phillies will look to Nittoli to help try and get them by until Domínguez can return from the injured list (tricep tightness), possibly Zach Eflin too as he threw a bullpen session on Tuesday trying to work his way back from a knee injury.

Working with the benefit of an easy schedule the past couple of weeks, the Phillies have been playing incredible baseball in the chase to lock down a postseason berth, but they hit a brutal rough patch in Arizona, having dropped the last two games to the Diamondbacks by a combined score of 25-10.

They'll try and salvage a game out of the series in the finale Wednesday night before leaving for San Francisco to begin the final month of the regular season.

2023 Spring training schedule released

Looking ahead to next season, MLB released the 2023 spring training schedule. The Phillies will get started on Feb. 25 with split-squad matchups against the Yankees at home in Clearwater and Detroit on the road in Lakeland.

The 32-game slate will wrap up with a home-and-home set against Toronto March 27-28, then the Phils will leave for Texas for the March 30 season opener to start a drastically rebalanced regular season schedule.

It'll be a full spring training after the lockout ate into things this year, but the World Baseball Classic will also be going on throughout, which J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper have already committed to Team USA for.

Check out the full spring training schedule below via MLB.com's Todd Zolecki:

