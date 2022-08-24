Phillies, MLB release drastically shifted 2023 schedule

The 2023 MLB schedule was released Wednesday and for the Phillies, along with all 29 other teams, things are going to play out a lot different next summer.

It's still a 162-game slate like it's always been (under normal circumstances), but look at the matchups and it will be clear right away that balance and variety have become the priority going forward.

The Phillies will open next season with a three-game series out in Arlington against the Texas Rangers beginning March 30, and in a major-league first for all 30 clubs, will play every team at least once during the regular season.

Additionally, every club will be playing on Opening Day March 30, Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, the July 4 holiday, Roberto Clemente Day on September 15, and the final day of the regular season on October 1.

This is a drastic shift for MLB's scheduling, but one that allows for more marquee matchups between the game's biggest stars and one that should dramatically alter how the postseason chase – the wild card hunt, more specifically – unfolds.

Games against divisional opponents for every team have been cut by nearly a third from 76 games down to 52, which, in theory, should create greater parity.

So take the current NL East picture, for example, under the new scenario: The Mets and Braves at the top of the division, and even the Phillies in the middle of it, won't have the benefit of routinely whaling on the Marlins and Nationals at the bottom to bolster their standing.

Everyone will be on the move all the time and always be getting different looks and competition.

That doesn't necessarily mean divisional play has been de-emphasized – the Phillies will get a four-game series at home against the Mets September 21-24 and a three-game one up in Queens September 29-October 1 to end the season – but it seems MLB's hoping that this brings nearly every aspect of the playoff race down to the wire (Game 162 has its own logo now).

Speaking of the Nationals, the Little League Classic in Williamsport between Washington and the Phillies has been locked for August 20, 2023 as the finale to a three-game series. It will count as a home game for the Nats.

Other scheduling points of note:

• The Phillies open up at home on April 6 against the Reds after spending the first two series in Texas and then in the Bronx against the Yankees. • The Angels visit Citizens Bank Park again for a three-game series August 28-30, which hopefully means a Bryce Harper-Mike Trout matchup and possibly a Shohei Ohtani start in Philadelphia. • A doubleheader is already scheduled in for when San Diego visits on July 15. • Divisional matchups are backloaded in September. The Phillies will get the Marlins at home once, then Braves and Mets twice each (home and road) to cap off the year. • Nearly all weeknight starts are scheduled for 6:40 now instead of 7:05. The Phillies tested this out earlier in the season and it looks like they're going with that now. Get out of work a bit early if you have tickets, I guess.

Here's a look at the full 2023 Phillies schedule via The Athletic's Matt Gelb:

