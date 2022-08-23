Bryce Harper Watch: Triple-A rehab assignment starts off with a bang

ALLENTOWN, PA. – Bryce Harper is one step closer to returning to the Phillies and aiding them in their postseason push.

The reigning NL MVP and the club's top hitter began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley Tuesday night as part of the recovery from his broken left thumb and will take at-bats throughout the IronPigs' series against Gwinnett until Saturday.

On Sunday, he'll rest, then he and the Phillies will lock in the return date, which could be as soon as next week's series out in Arizona.

But the road back all started with Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park, when Harper, batting second in the order, made four plate appearances as the designated hitter then exited after the seventh inning.

Here's an at-bat by at-bat breakdown:

• Plate Appearance No. 1 (Bottom of the 1st, No on, 1 out): His first at-bat since suffering the broken thumb, Harper worked a 2-2 count then launched one into the right-field concourse for a solo shot, because of course he did.

You sure he has to wait until potentially Monday?

• Plate appearance No. 2 (Bottom of the 3rd, No on, 1 out): Harper walked on a 3-1 count (five pitches) with Gwinnett starter Jared Shuster struggling to locate the zone. The lone strike was fouled off. Harper advanced to second when right fielder Dustin Peterson walked in the next at-bat, then got a jump during first baseman Johan Carmago's plate appearance but was caught stealing.

• Plate appearance No. 3 (Bottom of the 5th, No on, 2 out): Harper fell into an 0-2 count after fouling off the first two pitches from Gwinnett reliever Darren O'Day, then grounded out into the shift, with second baseman Taylor Motter fielding the ball in the outfield grass, to end the frame.

• Plate appearance No. 4 (Bottom of the 7th, 1 on, No out): After centerfielder Dalton Guthrie drew a walk to begin the frame, Harper stepped up to the plate against righthander Tyler Ferguson. Guthrie stole second, and in a full count, Harper drew another walk. He advanced to second on Peterson's single to center, then tagged up and reached third on a sac fly from Camargo.

After leftfielder Chris Sharpe walked to put runners at the corners, catcher Rafael Marchan sent a ground-ball single into left, Harper scored as part of a three-run rally, and that was it.

• Plate appearance No. 5 (Bottom of the 8th, 2 on, No out): OR WAS IT? The IronPigs made it far enough through the order to set up Harper for one more at-bat in the eighth, so he stayed in for one more.

He crushed it opposite field with two on. Three-run homer.

Harper's final line for the night: 2-for-3, two homers, two walks, 4 RBIs, and three runs scored in five PAs.

Definitely not bad for the first game back in nearly two months.

Four more to go.

