More Sports:

August 22, 2022

Bryce Harper to begin rehab stint with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-Braves_052722_USAT Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper.

While morale is low following another weekend series loss to the Mets, help is on the way for the Phillies. Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper will begin a rehab stint with the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, on Tuesday:

Harper has been missing in action since fracturing his left thumb on June 25 after being hit by a pitch in San Diego. 

Harper getting reinserted into the Phillies' lineup isn't going to magically fix some of the team's issues, like its bullpen woes, but having a player of his caliber return his huge for the Fightins' playoff hopes. 

As of this writing, the Phillies are 66-55. In the NL Wild Card standings, they're a half-game behind the Padres for the second WC spot and 1.5 games up on the brewers for that final playoff spot. If the final standings end up being what they are now, the Phillies would head to St. Louis for a best-of-three Wild Card series to open the postseason. It would be Harper's first ever playoff action in a Phillies uniform. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs Bryce Harper

Videos

Featured

iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment
Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Wetland revitalization begins at FDR Park in effort to improve wildlife, plant habitat
FDR Wetland

Sponsored

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health
Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Illness

Philly's monkeypox data reveal racial disparities that recall early COVID-19 response
Monkeypox Outbreak Data Philly

Eagles

Why the Eagles should trade for Browns RB Kareem Hunt
081922KareemHunt

Celebrities

Jazmine Sullivan to appear on upcoming season of 'The Voice' as John Legend's advisor
Jazmine Sullivan The Voice

Parties

Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle
Diner en blanc 22 logan square

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved