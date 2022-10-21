Watch: Phillie Phanatic dances with David Ortiz in a Reggie White jersey

October 21, 2022
Shield your eyes, Boston fans. Hall of Famer David Ortiz, who is a part of FOX Sports' MLB postseason coverage, is in Philadelphia for the Games 3, 4 and 5 of the NLCS. Ahead of the Phillies and Padres squaring off, Ortiz was getting his groove on with the Phillie Phanatic down at Citizens Bank Park:
David Ortiz and the Phanatic. I have no words. pic.twitter.com/gOWU8rz2DX— Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) October 21, 2022
Big Papi @davidortiz rockin the @Eagles Reggie White jersey with the Phillie Phanatic at CBP#RedOctober pic.twitter.com/YkgU0Cfje7— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 21, 2022
Yes, your eyes are right. He's wearing a Kelly green Eagles Reggie White throwback jersey.
For those who may have forgotten, the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018.
I can only image what Oritz has to say to the Red Sox's mascot after this...
"Wally, it's not what you think!"
Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader