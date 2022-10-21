Watch: Phillie Phanatic dances with David Ortiz in a Reggie White jersey

Shield your eyes, Boston fans. Hall of Famer David Ortiz, who is a part of FOX Sports' MLB postseason coverage, is in Philadelphia for the Games 3, 4 and 5 of the NLCS. Ahead of the Phillies and Padres squaring off, Ortiz was getting his groove on with the Phillie Phanatic down at Citizens Bank Park:

Yes, your eyes are right. He's wearing a Kelly green Eagles Reggie White throwback jersey.

For those who may have forgotten, the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018.

I can only image what Oritz has to say to the Red Sox's mascot after this...

"Wally, it's not what you think!"



