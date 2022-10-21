More Sports:

October 21, 2022

Watch: Phillie Phanatic dances with David Ortiz in a Reggie White jersey

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phanatic_Phillies_Blue_Jays_092022_KateFrese9.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

The Phillie Phanatic during the September 20 game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park.

Shield your eyes, Boston fans. Hall of Famer David Ortiz, who is a part of FOX Sports' MLB postseason coverage, is in Philadelphia for the Games 3, 4 and 5 of the NLCS. Ahead of the Phillies and Padres squaring off, Ortiz was getting his groove on with the Phillie Phanatic down at Citizens Bank Park:

Yes, your eyes are right. He's wearing a Kelly green Eagles Reggie White throwback jersey. 

For those who may have forgotten, the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018. 

I can only image what Oritz has to say to the Red Sox's mascot after this...

"Wally, it's not what you think!"


Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia NLCS Phillie Phanatic David Ortiz

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

During Kensington drug bust, police seize ATVs and animals used for fighting
Kensington Drug Bust Animals

Sponsored

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Women's Health

Hair straighteners may increase the risk of uterine cancer, study finds
Hair straighteners cancer risk

Eagles

Mailbag: What could the Eagles' pick from the Saints fetch in a 'trade out' scenario if it lands in the top five?
031422HowieRoseman

Music

Taylor Swift surprises fans with 7 bonus tracks after 'Midnights' album debuts
Taylor Swift Midnights

Entertainment

Get your fill of laughs with Side Stage Comedy next week at Punch Line Philly
Side Stage Comedy Punch Line Philly Jordan Jensen

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved