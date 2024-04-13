More Sports:

April 13, 2024

NL East news: Braves' Spencer Strider undergoes UCL surgery, out for season

The Braves will be without their ace for the rest of the 2024 season after needing UCL surgery just two starts into the year.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Spencer-Strider-Braves-Phils-3.29.24-MLB.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Strider is out for the rest of the season.

Braves ace Spencer Strider underwent surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will be out for the rest of the 2024 season, his club announced Saturday morning

Strider was Atlanta's Opening Day starter against the Phillies back on March 29, when he allowed only three hits and two earned runs over five innings. He made only one more start after against the Diamondbacks on April 5, needing to leave after four innings due to discomfort in his throwing elbow.

The source of it proved serious, and the resulting surgery now stands to impact the outlook of the NL East with the Phillies intent on trying to chase the Braves down for the division crown this year. 

Strider, 25, has been a force since reaching the Majors in 2021 and went 20-5 with 3.86 ERA and 281 strikeouts last season to put him in the NL Cy Young conversation. Of course, the Phillies had his number in the 2022 NLDS and got him again in the 2023 rematch, as taunting "STRIDER" chants echoed through the Citizens Bank Park crowd. 

They'll be absent in 2024, all while Strider's injury contributes to a growing list among hard-throwing, velocity-focused pitchers throughout Major League Baseball.

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

