5 Phillies offseason trade targets: Garrett Crochet, Devin Williams, more

The Phillies front office has made it clear it is not going to squander the opportunity it currently has with a loaded roster of players all in their primes.

We took a look at a bunch of free agent avenues for improvement last week, from potential fifth starters, to infield upgrades and outfield reinforcements. But the team will certainly not limit itself to the open market.

Trades have always been Dave Dombrowski's thing and there are some teams that will surely be open to trading away some win-now talent for prospects, or for one of the Phillies' cheap homegrown position players (like Johan Rojas, Bryson Stott or Alec Bohm).

While we have no way of seeing which names are dotting dry-erase boards in the Phillies' front office war rooms, we are going to try and take a few educated guesses. Here's a look at five players we think are realistic trade targets for the Phillies, and how much we think each will cost to acquire:

Garrett Crochet, SP, White Sox

This is probably the obvious one — as the lowly White Sox were openly shopping their talented left-hander last summer. Many had the Phillies connected to Crochet (or to another trade piece, outfielder Luis Robert Jr.), but the Phils elected to make a few minor moves instead of adding a true splashy middle-of-the-rotation starter.

Crochet is 25 and will be under team control until 2027. It would make sense that in this scenario, prospects, not MLB players would get this deal done but he could be worth the investment. Crochet was an All-Star last year and posted a 3.58 ERA for his first year starting in the majors. He was a very solid reliever prior. With that sort of flexibility, Crochet would be a perfect fifth starter for the Phillies — and would allow them to have the wiggle room to add Andrew Painter to the rotation if he becomes ready during the season.

Potential compensation: A top 5 prospect, a top 20 prospect

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Cardinals

Arenado is 33, which is basically the age of all of the Phillies current superstars. His track record speaks for itself: 10 Gold Gloves, eight All-Star appearances, five Silver Sluggers. But he's never won a true postseason series (just a Wild Card win in 2018 with Colorado) and would surely jump at the chance to be on a contender.

Does he still have it? Last season he was healthy and played in 152 games. His power was down — he hit just 16 homers — but he hit .272 and would be a good fit to play third base in Philly. But that would mean an Alec Bohm trade. In the middle of a 9-year, $275 million deal, the Cardinals might be willing to trade him at a discount to get off that giant payroll number, so perhaps a player-for-player swap or a mid-level prospect package gets this one done.

Potential compensation: Two top 15 prospects, and/or Alec Bohm

Devin Williams, RP, Brewers

Would the Phillies trade for a reliever? Well their two top back-inning guys, Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estévez, are free agents. So if the deal makes sense, it seems like a good fit for Philly. And Williams is reportedly on the block.

A back injury delayed his 2024 season but he was light's out when he was on the field, posting a 1.25 ERA in 22 appearances with 14 saves. The 30-year-old's career ERA is 1.83 in 235.2 innings. The Phillies should definitely kick the tires and get in the mix.

Potential compensation: A top 15 prospect



Brent Rooker, DH/OF, Athletics

Rooker is a more complicated target but he should still be one for the Phillies. The Athletics are obviously not planning to contend anytime soon, so swapping Rooker — who had a breakout 2024 with 39 homers, 112 RBI and a .293/.365/.562 slash line — for prospects is certainly on the table. The issue is how he might fit into a Phillies lineup.

Rooker, 30, played 131 games as the DH and just 14 in the outfield. He is basically the same kind of liability Kyle Schwarber is. But if he did assume a role in left field, and the Phillies were comfortable with Johan Rojas or Brandon Marsh providing the defense in center, his bat would take the Phils offense to another level. Because he is under team control at a cheap rate through 2027, it might cost the Phillies one of their top position prospects like Aidan Miller or Justin Crawford. But the window is open and the Phillies desperately need to improve their lineup.

Potential compensation: A top 5 prospect and a few other young players thrown in

Sonny Gray, SP, Cardinals

Back to the Cardinals for a starting pitcher this time, and a veteran who was very good in 2024 with a 13-9 record and a 3.84 ERA. Gray has been an All-Star three times and has solid career numbers but with a $25 million price tag for both 2025 and 2026 (with a team option in 2027), he could probably be pried off the St. Louis payroll as they could elect to fully rebuild.

It was reported back in September by USA Today insider Bob Nightengale that the Cardinals "plan to shop veteran starter Sonny Gray while reducing payroll" following a series of front-office personnel changes.

Well, the Phillies should be interested in the former Cy Young candidate, who has six playoff starts under his belt.

Potential compensation: Two or three top 30 prospects

