MLB rumors: Phillies 'willing to make a huge move' this offseason

The Phillies have one of the highest paid and most talent-laden rosters in baseball.

On paper, and during the regular season the Phillies routinely look like contenders. But in each of the last two postseasons they've regressed, failing to improve on their World Series appearance in 2022.

Bryce Harper isn't getting any younger. Nor are Zack Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber or J.T. Realmuto.

The championship window is wide open — but for how long?

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Phillies are very much self-aware and in a recent rumors post for USA Today, he wrote that the team's front office shares the frustration the fans have been dealing with:

The Phillies can’t believe they don’t have a ring in the Bryce Harper era, and after knocking on the door the past few years, they are willing to make a huge move to change their fate. Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations, has not internally discussed pursuing Soto with his staff but is painfully aware they need to shake up their lineup. Simply, scouts say, they’re just too easy to pitch to come crunchtime with their big swingers and contact-challenged hitters. If someone needs a slugger like Nick Castellanos, or outfield help in Brandon Marsh, or third baseman Alec Bohm, the Phillies are listening. But don’t believe for a second the Phillies won’t keep spending, even if it means going beyond the third luxury-tax threshold of $281 million. “For the right player,” Phillies owner John Middleton told reporters, “I have a high degree of confidence that Dave and I would go over the third limit.” [USA Today]

Money is no object. So who might the target be?

The best pitcher is off the board as free agency begins this week, as Gerrit Cole elected to remain with the Yankees. Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes, Alex Bregman, Max Fried and Anthony Santander, among others, could be targets for the Phillies.

So too could the top prize, Yankees outfielder Juan Soto who is by far the most appealing and game-changing free agent out there. After the Yankees lost in the World Series, the 26-year-old made it clear he'd be willing to go to the highest bidder. It sounds like the Phillies won't be shy to approach making a half a billion offer, which is what it might take to land Soto.

The Phillies also could explore the trade market, as they do have some talented younger players under team control — like Brandon Marsh, Bryson Stott and Johan Rojas, to pair with a top prospect or two in a blockbuster trade offer.

The stove is on and the offseason rumors are going to start swirling soon.

