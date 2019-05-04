Phillies prospect watch: Alec Bohm on the rise, Mickey Moniak, Adonis Medina struggle

Baseball is in full swing all across the Phillies farm system and it's time to take a peak at how the Phillies top prospects, and a few other players begging for attention, are currently performing.

The following names are almost all long shots to make an immediate impact, as the Phils like up is pretty solid — unlike in recent years — but they could become very relevant when trade season arrives.

Whether they are potential spot starters, September call ups or trade chips, the following 16 prospects and their performances in the minors are wholly important for the success of the organization. Here's a look at who is hot and who is not:

Who's hot

Alex Bohm, 3B, Clearwater

Just 11 months into his pro baseball career, last year's first overall pick is on the move. Bohm was recently called up from Lakewood to Clearwater, a move from one Single-A affiliate to another. In his 26 minor league games this season, the 22-year-old from Wichita State has hit .351. Expect to see Bohm, if it keeps it going, to finish the year in Reading.

Spencer Howard, SP, Clearwater

Howard is one of the Phils top 10 prospects and is playing like it down in Florida, with a stout 2.25 ERA through his first four starts.

Cole Irvin, SP, Lehigh Valley

Irvin is 25 and close to losing his prospect status — but he hasn't been any less incredible up in Lehigh Valley. The 2016 pick out of Oregon is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA over his first five starts.

Enyel De Los Santos, SP, Lehigh Valley

De Los Santos can't seem to replicate his minor league success in the bigs, as the righty has made a few appearances with the Phillies but none have impressed enough for him to stick around. In Allentown, however, the big righty has a ridiculous 24 strikeouts over his first six starts, a 2-0 record and 2.81 ERA.

Deivy Grullon, C, Lehigh Valley

Grullon is far from a household name — but the 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic seems to be making an impressive case to be the next catcher called up to the majors. He is hitting an even .400 this season through 19 games, has four homers and 21 RBI. A good sign that the Phillies are paying attention is that he was in big league spring training camp after six seasons in the minors.

Cornelius Randolph, RF, Reading

Randolph, many may remember, was the Phils; 2015 first round pick straight out of high school. Through an up and down career in the minors, the Georgia native has played his way to Double-A, where he is this season. In his current campaign he is hitting a sluggish .227, but he has gotten his average there from the depths of .182 just a few weeks ago.

Ramon Rosso, SP, Reading

Never heard of Rosso? If he keeps his current quality of play up he could become a household name pretty soon. The 22-year-old is mowing down hitters in Double-A, boasting a 0.89 ERA through four starts with 26 strikeouts and just two walks.

J.D. Hammer, RP, Reading

If the Phillies want to take a chance and "throw the hammer down," Hammer could pan out to be a quality bullpen piece sometime soon. In 14.1 innings pitched out of the pen this season, Hammer has allowed a single run (0.63 ERA). He has 19 strikeouts to just three walks.

Who's not

Adonis Medina, SP, Reading

In his most recent start prior to this article, the Phillies top pitching prospect allowed five earned runs and didn't pitch out of the fourth inning. He has a mediocre 4.82 ERA in the early going but will have ample time to right the ship.

Mickey Moniak, OF, Reading

Moniak is unfortunately becoming a staple in the "not" section as he has struggled at times in the seasons since being the No. 1 overall pick in 2016. Though still just 20-years-old, the speedy outfielder is hitting .207 through 22 games for the Fightin's. He had a three hit game back on Thursday, so perhaps he will start to turn things around with the bat soon.

Adam Haseley, OF, Reading

Philadelphia's 2017 first round pick had a standout year last year, but has been slow to adjust to Double-A pitching. The 23-year-old lefty is hitting just .208 on the year with just two RBI in 20 games thus far.

JoJo Romero, SP, Lehigh Valley

Romero is among the Phils' top prospects, though you wouldn't know it from watching him during his first few Triple-A starts. After a stellar 2018 in Reading, the 22-year-old has a 6.94 ERA and 16 walks (to 20 strikeouts) while allowing hitters to hit .305 off of him. If he can't right the ship, a demotion could be in order.

Luis Garcia, SS, Lakewood

Up in Lakewood, one of the Phillies top and youngest prospects is just learning to be a pro. Garcia, 18, is playing his second season in the Philly system but he's off to a slow start, hitting .178 though 25 games.

Ranger Suarez, SP, Lehigh Valley

The Phils other top pitching prospect on the Iron Pigs is currently on the 7-day injured list. Scouts no doubt hope that explains why the talented left-hander has a 5.64 ERA over his most recent five starts.

Jhailyn Ortiz, RF, Clearwater

At just 20, Ortiz is one of the Phillies top 10 rated prospects — but he's struggled. In 17 games he is hitting just .169.

Dylan Cozens, RF, Lehigh Valley

Since he made his short appearance in the majors, the one-time Eastern League home run champ has been mired in a season-long slump, hitting just .176 over 22 Triple-A games. He does have six homers however, tied for the team lead.

