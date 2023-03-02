Whose stock is up, whose is down (early) in Phillies spring training?

It's been just about a week of live games for the Phillies down in spring training and we've decided to take a look at some of the (very) early results.

One of the most exciting things this spring has been the new $300 million man, Trea Turner, who is hitting .667 with three RBI so far to exactly nobody's surprise.

What other players are turning heads?

Roster spots are up for grabs — most notably at the fifth spot in the starting rotation, the bullpen and on the bench. Some players have really stepped up over the first few games, while others have yet to show up (figuratively and literally).

We plan to check in on some key players' stocks as the spring progresses. Here's our first look at which Phillies have a rising stock, and which are in a free fall right now:

Stock up 📈

Weston Wilson, OF

Wilson is a 28-year-old journeyman who has never made it to the majors and has taken to his latest opportunity at Phillies' camp with a vengeance. He has two homers (including an inside the parker this weekend) and five RBI over his first three games. He's got a very small chance of making the big league roster, but if he keeps this up, he might not be denied.

Jake Cave, OF

Cave entered spring training as one of the favorites to land a bench outfield role, as he's played in over 300 MLB games for the Twins in his career. He's been very solid so far in Clearwater, leading the Phillies with five base hits over nine at-bats. He also has a homer, triple and double on his ledger.

Alec Bohm, 3B

There is nothing left for Bohm to really prove. He is the starting third baseman, and after showing he can play solid defense as well as wield a productive bat, it's nice to see him hitting .375 with a homer so far.

Darick Hall, DH

Fighting for a roster spot (at least while Bryce Harper is sidelined), Hall is three for his first eight and hit a dinger too. If he has a solid offensive spring he should be in the DH mix come March 30.

Kody Clemens, IF

Clemens is a new acquisition, sent to Philadelphia in the trade that jettisoned Matt Vierling and Nick Maton. Clemens is trying to earn a utility role on the Phillies' bench and has impressed so far, with three hits and a walk in six official at-bats.

Michael Plassmeyer, RP

After very briefly making it to the majors (two appearances) in 2022, Plassmeyer is making his case for another stint this spring. He's already thrown scoreless innings in two tries so far.

Andrew Painter, SP

And finally, Painter, who made his debut Wednesday. The top pitching prospect has everything in his favor to earn the fifth starter spot and he's already touching 99 MPH.

Stock down 📉

Dalton Guthrie, OF

Along with Cave, Guthrie had some buzz before the spring that he might be the perfect fifth outfielder for the MLB roster. He's going to have to turn things around after an 0-for-9 start with three strikeouts.

Símon Muzziotti, OF

A former highly touted prospect, Muzziotti too has his eyes on an outfield job in Citizens Bank Park. He is hitless in his first seven at-bats.

Francisco Morales, RP

The Phillies will need players like Morales to be able to contribute this season. While an outside chance exists for him to make the Opening Day bullpen, it's more likely he'll serve as one of the first men up from Triple-A. That is if he can improve on the three walks and 5.40 ERA he's posted over his first two outings.

Garrett Stubbs, C

Stubbs doesn't really have any competition for the backup catcher job, but a 1-for-9 start to the spring does leave a lot to be desired.

Kyle Schwarber, OF

Schwarber will start in left field for the defending NL champs. But he's 0-for-6 with four strikeouts so far in the Grapefruit League, which isn't great.

Bryson Stott, 2B

Set to move from shortstop to second this season, Stott's bat has been a little rusty as he has just one hit in six tries so far.

Gregory Soto, RP

And finally, Soto, who is on our stock down list for non-baseball reasons. Visa issues have kept him out of camp which is not good for his readiness to pitch this season. The flamethrower is also slated to pitch in the World Baseball Classic, and the Phillies understandably would like to spend some time with him first. Hopefully he'll have it all worked out and will suit up sometime soon.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports