Report: Rhys Hoskins' future with the Phillies is 'uncertain'

It's always been a series of up and downs for Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins. He has cold and hot steaks. He had an electric rookie campaign in 2017, hitting 18 homers in just 50 games. He led the National League in walks in 2019. He also slumped hard in the 2022 regular season, posting a career-low .794 OPS.

Hoskins, entering his age-30 season, is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023 season. He will make $12 million this year. Could he receive a contract extension soon? The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Matt Gelb wrote on Tuesday that Hoskins' future in Philadelphia is "uncertain" and that the organization hasn't begun contract extension talks with him.

More from Rosenthal and Gelb on a possible extension:

Hoskins, who turns 30 next month, is the only member of the projected Phillies lineup not under club control through at least 2025. He wants to remain with the Phillies, who made him a fifth-round pick in 2014, the same draft in which they took Nola No. 7 overall.

--- Hoskins’ future in Philadelphia is complicated by a number of factors. The potential desire of the Phillies to save money at first base. The possibility they might want to create an opening at the position for another player on their roster. A hesitancy to broach an extension with Hoskins’ agent, Scott Boras, who generally prefers his clients to establish their values on the open market. [The Athletic/$]

Rosenthal and Gelb note that Hoskins could be eyeing a contract in the $20 million annual salary range, akin to recent deals signed by José Abreu and Anthony Rizzo.



The Phillies already have seven players under contract for 2024 who will make at least $18 million: Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto, Zack Wheeler, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber and Taijuan Walker.

Hoskins, like his contract situation, is complicated. He delivered an instantly iconic three-run home run in the Phillies' first home postseason game in 11 years in the NLDS. Hoskins also hit just .159 over the course of 17 playoff games last fall.

Peaks and valleys.

In a lineup as stacked as the Phillies' and in the midst of his prime, it's time for Hoskins to deliver a well-rounded season that matches his talent level if he wants to be in Philadelphia beyond 2023.

