Phillies stock watch: Who to worry about as spring training nears its end

There is a whole lot to analyze in spring training right now. While players work on making the final touches to their final tune ups before the regular season starts this coming Thursday, there are a bunch of Phillies players who are riding extremely hot, or cold streaks.

These games don't matter for a reason, but there is still a lot to be learned from them. With a few roster battles still shaking out and a few players trying to shake off rust, here's our final look at whose stock is rising, and whose is plummeting down in Clearwater:

Who's hot 📈

Zack Wheeler, SP

We'll kick things off with the Phillies' ace, who looked every bit like one in his final Grapefruit League start, going 5.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Ranger Suarez, SP

While we're recognizing ace-like performances, how about Suarez'? He is yet to allow a run in 15 innings and has 16 strikeouts over that span.

Jake Cave, OF

With potential fourth outfielders struggling left and right (more on that in a bit), it is going to be hard for the Phillies not to keep Cave on the 26-man roster. Last week he hit .308 with a pair of doubles and RBI. He's hitting .333 this spring.

Brandon Marsh, CF

Marsh has looked in midseason form since returning from surgery last week. He's 3-for his last 10 and has a double and a triple.

Kody Clemens, UTIL

Clemens remains in contention for a roster spot — he's made it nearly impossible for him not to be. He has two homers and four RBI in his last three games and is hitting .382 this spring. The issue is, he'd have to either replace an outfielder (Cristian Pache or Jake Cave) or take away Edmundo Sosa's utility job, and Sosa has a leg up defensively. Maybe he'll have some trade value before the season kicks off?

Jordan Luplow, OF, 1B

We'd be remiss if we didn't at least give a mention to Luplow, who has been unstoppable since the Phils signed him (after the Braves cut him) a little over a week ago. He is 5-for his last 10, has a homer and a .727 on base percentage.

Who's not 📉

Johan Rojas, CF

Rojas is making things really tough. He continues to roam centerfield like he owns the place but he just doesn't handle a major league bat (yet). The 23-year-old has just one hit in his last 10 tries, and a .167 batting average this spring. His making the majors out of camp seems like a 50-50 notion at this point.

Nick Castellanos, RF

The Phillies hope Casty can get in gear before the season starts next week, as he's looked pretty bad at the plate of late. In his four most recent games he has just one hit in 13 at bats with four strikeouts.

Bryson Stott, 2B, Trea Turner, SS

We're grouping these two middle infielders together since they've sort of followed the same path in Clearwater. They have a combined three hits between them over their last 23 combined at bats.

Taijuan Walker, SP

Walker just hasn't had it this spring. Back on Wednesday, the Phillies No. 4 starter allowed seven runs in 2.2 innings. He surrendered three homers and walked three. Will he be ready to go in the second series of the regular season?

Cristopher Sanchez, SP

Sanchez followed up a struggle-laden start against the Astros with another ugly one against Tampa Thursday. He gave up six hits and three runs and needed 72 pitches to work though just three innings.

Seranthony Dominguez, RP

Dominguez has allowed a run in three of his five appearances this month, with a 5.40 ERA. He has just one blemish-free inning in that span.

