What can we learn about the Phillies from fantasy baseball projections, rankings?

Whether you play fantasy baseball, daily fantasy, or are just a diehard fan, there is a lot to be learned from how the Phillies' top players are projected to perform during the 2024 season.

There are 10 or 11 Phillies who are ranked among the top 100 pitchers or hitters respectively this season. Just how are these and other Phillies players valued by statistical gurus and fantasy projections?

Looking at the rankings below might provide a window into how exactly fans should set expectations for individual performances from players in the lineup.

Here's a look at some key rankings and stat projections from the top fantasy sites in baseball (for our purposes, we'll use ESPN, FantasyPros, FanGraphs and Yahoo!):

Trea Turner, SS

Rankings

Outlet Hitters Shortstop ESPN 21 3 Fantasy Pros 12 2 FanGraphs 14 3 Yahoo! 10 3





Projected stats

Outlet BA Other stats ESPN .288

25 HR, 84 RBI, 29 SB Fantasy Pros .281 23 HR, 84 RBI, 28 SB FanGraphs .284 24 HR, 86 RBI, 27 SB

Analysis

After projections prior to last season had Turner garnering MVP-like statistics, his slow start to 2023 definitely impacted this year's rankings. He's the consensus No. 2 or 3 shortstop in baseball but there seems to be no real agreement on where he ranks among the top hitters in the league. Either way he's a first round pick.

Bryce Harper, 1B

Rankings

Outlet Hitters First base ESPN 23 4 Fantasy Pros 16 3 FanGraphs 18 4 Yahoo 15 3





Projected stats

Outlet BA Other stats ESPN .291 30 HR, 89 RBI Fantasy Pros .283 29 HR, 92 RBI FanGraphs .282 30 HR, 94 RBI

Analysis

If you go by FanGraph's optimistic projections, a 30 homer, 94 RBI campaign could have him in award races this season. Here's hoping his back holds up enough for him to tally those stats.