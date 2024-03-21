More Sports:

March 21, 2024

What can we learn about the Phillies from fantasy baseball projections, rankings?

Where do the top Phillies hitters and pitchers rank as the regular season approaches?

By Evan Macy
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-fantasy-spring-training_032124_USAT Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports

If Bryce Harper stays heathy, he could have a big year offensively.

Whether you play fantasy baseball, daily fantasy, or are just a diehard fan, there is a lot to be learned from how the Phillies' top players are projected to perform during the 2024 season. 

There are 10 or 11 Phillies who are ranked among the top 100 pitchers or hitters respectively this season. Just how are these and other Phillies players valued by statistical gurus and fantasy projections?

Looking at the rankings below might provide a window into how exactly fans should set expectations for individual performances from players in the lineup.

Here's a look at some key rankings and stat projections from the top fantasy sites in baseball (for our purposes, we'll use ESPN, FantasyPros, FanGraphs and Yahoo!):

Trea Turner, SS

Rankings

OutletHittersShortstop
ESPN213
Fantasy Pros122
FanGraphs143
Yahoo!103


Projected stats

OutletBAOther stats
ESPN.288
25 HR, 84 RBI, 29 SB
Fantasy Pros.28123 HR, 84 RBI, 28 SB
FanGraphs.28424 HR, 86 RBI, 27 SB

Analysis 

After projections prior to last season had Turner garnering MVP-like statistics, his slow start to 2023 definitely impacted this year's rankings. He's the consensus No. 2 or 3 shortstop in baseball but there seems to be no real agreement on where he ranks among the top hitters in the league. Either way he's a first round pick.

Bryce Harper, 1B

Rankings

OutletHittersFirst base
ESPN234
Fantasy Pros163
FanGraphs184
Yahoo153


Projected stats

OutletBAOther stats
ESPN.29130 HR, 89 RBI
Fantasy Pros.28329 HR, 92 RBI 
FanGraphs.28230 HR, 94 RBI

Analysis

If you go by FanGraph's optimistic projections, a 30 homer, 94 RBI campaign could have him in award races this season. Here's hoping his back holds up enough for him to tally those stats.

MORE: Can Johan Rojas make the roster?

Zack Wheeler, SP

Rankings

OutletPitcher
ESPN2
Fantasy Pros3
FanGraphs3
Yahoo3


Projected stats

OutletStats
ESPN194 IP, 3.29 ERA, 1.08 WHIP
Fantasy Pros189.1 IP, 322 ERA, 1.20 WHIP
FanGraphs196 IP, 3.58 ERA, 5.0 WAR

Analysis

The entire league is extremely high on Wheeler, who is one of the top pitchers off the board in fantasy drafts this month. He should be in the Cy Young race.

Aaron Nola, SP

Rankings

OutletPitcher
ESPN14
Fantasy Pros13
FanGraphs19
Yahoo11


Projected stats

OutletStats
ESPN191 IP, 3.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP
Fantasy Pros 189.1 IP, 3.83 ERA, 1.17 WHIP 
FanGraphs196 IP, 3.83 ERA, 4.8 WAR

Analysis

Nola has been an innings-eating monster but the projections are modest on him — with middle of the rotation numbers expected by the baseball experts.

Kyle Schwarber, OF/DH

Rankings

OutletHittersOutfield
ESPN3010
Fantasy Pros4719
FanGraphs3313
Yahoo4719


Projected stats

OutletBAOther stats
ESPN.21644 HR, 99 RBI
 Fantasy Pros.22340 HR, 98 RBI 
FanGraphs.22140 HR, 94 RBI 

Analysis

Schwarber had a historic season in 2023, hitting below .200 while finishing in second in the National League in homers. He's the Phillies leadoff man and will see a ton of at bats this year, and even as the No. 1 hitter he's interestingly expected to have close to 100 RBI.

MORE: Phillies will face Braves' Spencer Strider on Opening Day

J.T. Realmuto, C

Rankings

OutletHittersCatcher
ESPN595
Fantasy Pros502
FanGraphs725
Yahoo442


Projected stats

OutletBAOther stats
ESPN.25820 HR, 70 RBI
Fantasy Pros.25519 HR, 67 RBI
FanGraphs.25318 HR, 68 RBI

Analysis

Realmuto is no longer being anointed as the BCIP (best catcher in baseball) but he's still in the top five and is a huge asset for a fantasy team due to how often he plays and how bad catchers are in the league overall.

Jose Alvarado, RP

Rankings

OutletPitcher
ESPNOVR 69
Fantasy ProsOVR 74
FanGraphsRP 9
YahooRP 23


Projected stats

OutletStats
ESPN46 IP, 3.33 ERA, 22 SV
Fantasy Pros69 IP, 3.19 ERA, 21 SV
FanGraphs74 IP, 3.31 ERA, 22 SV

Analysis

Alvarado is really the only noteworthy fantasy reliever for the Phillies this year. He's ranked as the 25th best relief pitcher on ESPN, the 23rd best on Yahoo and — very interestingly — the ninth best via FanGraphs. He may not tally a ton of saves but he should be one of the Phils most leaned-on bullpen arms.

Nick Castellanos, OF

Rankings

OutletHittersOutfield
ESPN7028
Fantasy Pros6022
FanGraphs5422
Yahoo5821


Projected stats

OutletBAOther stats
ESPN.26728 HR, 96 RBI
Fantasy Pros.26024 HR, 85 RBI
FanGraphs.25924 HR, 88 RBI

Analysis

A season with 28 homers and 96 RBI, as ESPN seems to be projecting, could earn him a Silver Slugger.

Bryson Stott, 2B

Rankings

OutletOverall2B
ESPN7511
Fantasy Pros6510
FanGraphs8411
Yahoo7211


Projected stats

OutletBAOther stats
ESPN.26814 HR, 63 RBI
Fantasy Pros.26513 HR, 64 RBI
FanGraphs .26413 HR, 66 RBI

Analysis

Some Phillies fans and experts think Stott could break out in 2024. The fantasy sites do not.

Alec Bohm, 3B

Rankings

OutletHitters3B
ESPN9114
 Fantasy Pros10116
FanGraphs10113
 Yahoo83
14


Projected stats

OutletBAOther stats
ESPN.27915 HR, 83 RBI
Fantasy Pros.27417 HR, 76 RBI
FanGraphs.27417 HR, 77 RBI

Analysis

Bohm's defense has improved and he has always been able to hit the ball hard. But the power numbers have been modest. If he can get into the mid 20s in home runs he might leapfrog to a top 60 pick in 2025. 

Other pitchers

Rankings

PitcherOutlet, rank
Matt StrahmESPN: 94
Cris SanchezFantasyPros: 97
Ranger SuarezFanGraphs: 81
Orion KerkeringYahoo!: RP 65



Analysis

There aren't a ton of other pitchers worth drafting. Strahm is surprisingly among ESPN's top 100 arms, perhaps due to his ability to be the 6th starter if the Phillies are in a pinch. FantasyPros has Sanchez as their No. 3 Phillies pitcher while FanGraphs prefers Suarez. 

MORE: Opening Day 26-man roster projection, 3.0

