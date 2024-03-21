What can we learn about the Phillies from fantasy baseball projections, rankings?

March 21, 2024
Whether you play fantasy baseball, daily fantasy, or are just a diehard fan, there is a lot to be learned from how the Phillies' top players are projected to perform during the 2024 season.
There are 10 or 11 Phillies who are ranked among the top 100 pitchers or hitters respectively this season. Just how are these and other Phillies players valued by statistical gurus and fantasy projections?
Looking at the rankings below might provide a window into how exactly fans should set expectations for individual performances from players in the lineup.
Here's a look at some key rankings and stat projections from the top fantasy sites in baseball (for our purposes, we'll use ESPN, FantasyPros, FanGraphs and Yahoo!):
Rankings
|Outlet
|Hitters
|Shortstop
|ESPN
|21
|3
|Fantasy Pros
|12
|2
|FanGraphs
|14
|3
|Yahoo!
|10
|3
Projected stats
|Outlet
|BA
|Other stats
|ESPN
|.288
|25 HR, 84 RBI, 29 SB
|Fantasy Pros
|.281
|23 HR, 84 RBI, 28 SB
|FanGraphs
|.284
|24 HR, 86 RBI, 27 SB
Analysis
After projections prior to last season had Turner garnering MVP-like statistics, his slow start to 2023 definitely impacted this year's rankings. He's the consensus No. 2 or 3 shortstop in baseball but there seems to be no real agreement on where he ranks among the top hitters in the league. Either way he's a first round pick.
Rankings
|Outlet
|Hitters
|First base
|ESPN
|23
|4
|Fantasy Pros
|16
|3
|FanGraphs
|18
|4
|Yahoo
|15
|3
Projected stats
|Outlet
|BA
|Other stats
|ESPN
|.291
|30 HR, 89 RBI
|Fantasy Pros
|.283
|29 HR, 92 RBI
|FanGraphs
|.282
|30 HR, 94 RBI
Analysis
If you go by FanGraph's optimistic projections, a 30 homer, 94 RBI campaign could have him in award races this season. Here's hoping his back holds up enough for him to tally those stats.
Rankings
|Outlet
|Pitcher
|ESPN
|2
|Fantasy Pros
|3
|FanGraphs
|3
|Yahoo
|3
Projected stats
|Outlet
|Stats
|ESPN
|194 IP, 3.29 ERA, 1.08 WHIP
|Fantasy Pros
|189.1 IP, 322 ERA, 1.20 WHIP
|FanGraphs
|196 IP, 3.58 ERA, 5.0 WAR
Analysis
The entire league is extremely high on Wheeler, who is one of the top pitchers off the board in fantasy drafts this month. He should be in the Cy Young race.
Rankings
|Outlet
|Pitcher
|ESPN
|14
|Fantasy Pros
|13
|FanGraphs
|19
|Yahoo
|11
Projected stats
|Outlet
|Stats
|ESPN
|191 IP, 3.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP
|Fantasy Pros
|189.1 IP, 3.83 ERA, 1.17 WHIP
|FanGraphs
|196 IP, 3.83 ERA, 4.8 WAR
Analysis
Nola has been an innings-eating monster but the projections are modest on him — with middle of the rotation numbers expected by the baseball experts.
Rankings
|Outlet
|Hitters
|Outfield
|ESPN
|30
|10
|Fantasy Pros
|47
|19
|FanGraphs
|33
|13
|Yahoo
|47
|19
Projected stats
|Outlet
|BA
|Other stats
|ESPN
|.216
|44 HR, 99 RBI
|Fantasy Pros
|.223
|40 HR, 98 RBI
|FanGraphs
|.221
|40 HR, 94 RBI
Analysis
Schwarber had a historic season in 2023, hitting below .200 while finishing in second in the National League in homers. He's the Phillies leadoff man and will see a ton of at bats this year, and even as the No. 1 hitter he's interestingly expected to have close to 100 RBI.
Rankings
|Outlet
|Hitters
|Catcher
|ESPN
|59
|5
|Fantasy Pros
|50
|2
|FanGraphs
|72
|5
|Yahoo
|44
|2
Projected stats
|Outlet
|BA
|Other stats
|ESPN
|.258
|20 HR, 70 RBI
|Fantasy Pros
|.255
|19 HR, 67 RBI
|FanGraphs
|.253
|18 HR, 68 RBI
Analysis
Realmuto is no longer being anointed as the BCIP (best catcher in baseball) but he's still in the top five and is a huge asset for a fantasy team due to how often he plays and how bad catchers are in the league overall.
Rankings
|Outlet
|Pitcher
|ESPN
|OVR 69
|Fantasy Pros
|OVR 74
|FanGraphs
|RP 9
|Yahoo
|RP 23
Projected stats
|Outlet
|Stats
|ESPN
|46 IP, 3.33 ERA, 22 SV
|Fantasy Pros
|69 IP, 3.19 ERA, 21 SV
|FanGraphs
|74 IP, 3.31 ERA, 22 SV
Analysis
Alvarado is really the only noteworthy fantasy reliever for the Phillies this year. He's ranked as the 25th best relief pitcher on ESPN, the 23rd best on Yahoo and — very interestingly — the ninth best via FanGraphs. He may not tally a ton of saves but he should be one of the Phils most leaned-on bullpen arms.
Rankings
|Outlet
|Hitters
|Outfield
|ESPN
|70
|28
|Fantasy Pros
|60
|22
|FanGraphs
|54
|22
|Yahoo
|58
|21
Projected stats
|Outlet
|BA
|Other stats
|ESPN
|.267
|28 HR, 96 RBI
|Fantasy Pros
|.260
|24 HR, 85 RBI
|FanGraphs
|.259
|24 HR, 88 RBI
Analysis
A season with 28 homers and 96 RBI, as ESPN seems to be projecting, could earn him a Silver Slugger.
Rankings
|Outlet
|Overall
|2B
|ESPN
|75
|11
|Fantasy Pros
|65
|10
|FanGraphs
|84
|11
|Yahoo
|72
|11
Projected stats
|Outlet
|BA
|Other stats
|ESPN
|.268
|14 HR, 63 RBI
|Fantasy Pros
|.265
|13 HR, 64 RBI
|FanGraphs
|.264
|13 HR, 66 RBI
Analysis
Some Phillies fans and experts think Stott could break out in 2024. The fantasy sites do not.
Rankings
|Outlet
|Hitters
|3B
|ESPN
|91
|14
|Fantasy Pros
|101
|16
|FanGraphs
|101
|13
|Yahoo
|83
|14
Projected stats
|Outlet
|BA
|Other stats
|ESPN
|.279
|15 HR, 83 RBI
|Fantasy Pros
|.274
|17 HR, 76 RBI
|FanGraphs
|.274
|17 HR, 77 RBI
Analysis
Bohm's defense has improved and he has always been able to hit the ball hard. But the power numbers have been modest. If he can get into the mid 20s in home runs he might leapfrog to a top 60 pick in 2025.
Rankings
|Pitcher
|Outlet, rank
|Matt Strahm
|ESPN: 94
|Cris Sanchez
|FantasyPros: 97
|Ranger Suarez
|FanGraphs: 81
|Orion Kerkering
|Yahoo!: RP 65
Analysis
There aren't a ton of other pitchers worth drafting. Strahm is surprisingly among ESPN's top 100 arms, perhaps due to his ability to be the 6th starter if the Phillies are in a pinch. FantasyPros has Sanchez as their No. 3 Phillies pitcher while FanGraphs prefers Suarez.
Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports