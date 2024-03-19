Phillies will face Braves' Spencer Strider on Opening Day

Zack Wheeler is already locked in as the Phillies' Opening Day starter and the rival Braves just made their call for who will take the mound for them on March 28 at Citizens Bank Park.

Atlanta ace Spencer Strider will have the nod in the first Opening Day start of his career, but doing so in the very place that has come to haunt him for the past two postseasons.

And yeah, we're all thinking it, so let's just get right to the tape.

Nick Castellanos tagging Strider for two in the clincher of last year's NLDS:

And Rhys Hoskins in 2022 with the bat spike for the ages:

And you can bet that the taunting "STRIDER!" chants from nearly 45,000 strong haven't gone anywhere.

It should be an electric start to a 2024 season once again filled with big expectations.

