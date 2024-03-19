More Sports:

March 19, 2024

Phillies will face Braves' Spencer Strider on Opening Day

Spencer Strider will go against Zack Wheeler to kick off a 2024 season in a Citizens Bank Park that's been far from kind to the Braves ace.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Spencer-Strider-NLDS-Phillies-Braves-Game-4-2023.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Citizens Bank Park in the postseason has been far from kind to Spencer Strider.

Zack Wheeler is already locked in as the Phillies' Opening Day starter and the rival Braves just made their call for who will take the mound for them on March 28 at Citizens Bank Park. 

Atlanta ace Spencer Strider will have the nod in the first Opening Day start of his career, but doing so in the very place that has come to haunt him for the past two postseasons. 

And yeah, we're all thinking it, so let's just get right to the tape. 

Nick Castellanos tagging Strider for two in the clincher of last year's NLDS:

And Rhys Hoskins in 2022 with the bat spike for the ages:

And you can bet that the taunting "STRIDER!" chants from nearly 45,000 strong haven't gone anywhere. 

It should be an electric start to a 2024 season once again filled with big expectations.

MORE: Zack Wheeler will start Opening Day for the Phillies

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Atlanta Braves Spencer Strider Zack Wheeler

Videos

Featured

Limited - Kerry Cliffs

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Do Something Big: Explore a career with the City of Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Sections of Rittenhouse Square will close for a multi-year lawn restoration project
031824_Rittenhouse_Square_grass.max-800x600.jpg

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Adult Health

Wearing a sports bra that's too tight may impact your workout, study finds
sports bra health study

TV

Joey Graziadei faces eliminated 'Bachelor' contestants
Bachelor Joey Graziadei women tell all

Sixers

The Sixers still have a Tobias Harris problem
Tobias Harris 3.13.24

Festivals

World Oddities Expo to bring 'peculiar paradise' to Philly next month
World Oddities Expo

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved