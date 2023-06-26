Phillies stock watch: Who's to blame for mediocre showing vs. NL East this week?

The Phillies had a losing week against the NL East, dropping three of five to the Braves and Mets at home (and they are pretty lucky to have won the two games they did).

Before they start an odd stretch of the schedule — three in Chicago before three at home against the Nats, and then six games down in Florida — let's do a stock watch on the most recent homestand. Which players are making a positive impact, and which are slumping?

Stock up 📈

Brandon Marsh (hit .588 this week)

Marsh had 10 hits in 17 at bats, three of them doubles, and was red hot last week. This is certainly an encouraging sign, as he was on the stock down list more than once lately.

Trea Turner (had a .429 OBP this week)

Turner is finding ways to contribute this season, even with his career low batting average. Over the five games the Phils played last week, Turner hit .250 which is fine. But he had the second highest on-base percentage of any Phillies hitter (behind only Marsh) and led the team with six RBI. He also had three stolen bases.

Bryson Stott (hit .278 this week)

The former first round pick for the Phillies continues to have quality at bats, limiting his strikeouts and putting the ball in play. He did that this week as he also added three stolen bags.

Nick Castellanos (hit .278 this week)

Castellanos continues to post MVP numbers, adding a homer this week, though he did strikeout nine times in 18 at bats which is something he's avoided for most of the season.

Ranger Suarez (one run in six innings)

The Phillies are very pleased with how Suarez has rounded into form, and he started the Braves series with a solid outing. His season ERA is now down to a respectable 3.50 after allowing one run Tuesday.

Taijuan Walker (one run in six innings)

Walker was dominant against the Mets Friday, shrugging off a solo homer to shut down the rest of the New York offense to the tune of just three total hits.

Aaron Nola (six scoreless innings)

In his start against the Braves Thursday — following a rain out — the Phillies ace pitched like one, allowing just two hits. The Phillies offense was nowhere to be found, however, as the Phils eventually imploded in extra innings for the costly loss.

Stock down 📉

Kyle Schwarber (hit .100 this week)

Schwarber led off this week and gave the Phillies very little to work with, striking out 10 times and getting just two base hits and one walk in 20 official at bats. He also made an extremely costly error in the field that would go on to lift the Braves in extras. It was his worst week by far in the month of June.

J.T. Realmuto (hit .176 this week)

Realmuto continues to be a hot/cold player, coming back to earth after an epic week earlier this month. He had just three hits despite playing in all five games this past homestand.

Zack Wheeler (five runs allowed)

Wheeler's lackluster outing Sunday was made irrelevant by the Mets’ ineptitude, as they essentially handed the Phillies the series finale (thanks to a bizarre eighth inning that saw them hit two batters with the bases loaded). But the Phils' top starter did not have his best stuff in the matinee, allowing nine hits and five runs in a frustrating no decision.

Andrew Vasquez, Yunior Marte, Jeff Hoffman, Cristopher Sanchez

The four pitchers we mentioned here are all what you could call depth pieces. They are each a secondary member of the pitching staff and are not the same household names that the team relies on in big spots, like Gregory Soto or Seranthony Dominguez or Craig Kimbrel.

These hurlers showed why the Phillies need to bring in some top-level pitching at the deadline. Over the five games the Phillies played last week these pitchers combined to allow 12 of the 20 runs allowed to the Braves and Mets.

