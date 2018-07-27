More Sports:

July 27, 2018

Phillies reportedly acquire Asdrubal Cabrera from Mets for prospect pitcher

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Asdrubal Cabrera gestures in the outfield before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Hey, look: The Phillies finally made a move before the trade deadline.

After missing on Manny Machado and Zach Britton, the Phillies have reportedly acquired infielder Asdrubal Cabrera from the Mets for Double-A righty Franklyn Kilomé, according to a report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Cabrera, 32, is slashing .277/.329/.488 this year with 18 home runs and 58 RBI. His OPS stands at .817; if the season ended today, that would be the best mark of his career.

Kilomé, 23, signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies in January 2013. The righty has worked his way through a handful of stops during his young career. This year he’s 4-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 19 starts with the Reading Fightin Phils.

The move seems, at first blush, to be focused on fixing the Phillies' ailing offense. Despite a seven-homer explosion on Thursday night, the team ranks 20th in MLB in slugging percentage and 24th in total bases. 

