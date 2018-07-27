Phillies reportedly acquire Asdrubal Cabrera from Mets for prospect pitcher

Hey, look: The Phillies finally made a move before the trade deadline.

After missing on Manny Machado and Zach Britton, the Phillies have reportedly acquired infielder Asdrubal Cabrera from the Mets for Double-A righty Franklyn Kilomé, according to a report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Cabrera, 32, is slashing .277/.329/.488 this year with 18 home runs and 58 RBI. His OPS stands at .817; if the season ended today, that would be the best mark of his career.

Kilomé, 23, signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies in January 2013. The righty has worked his way through a handful of stops during his young career. This year he’s 4-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 19 starts with the Reading Fightin Phils.

The move seems, at first blush, to be focused on fixing the Phillies' ailing offense. Despite a seven-homer explosion on Thursday night, the team ranks 20th in MLB in slugging percentage and 24th in total bases.

