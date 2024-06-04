Philly colleges offer benefits to displaced University of the Arts students who are looking to transfer

After the University of the Arts announced it was abruptly closing by the end of the week, Philadelphia institutions have laid out a path for displaced students who are seeking a new school to finish their degree.

The support from local universities, which includes waiving application fees and allowing credits to be transferred, comes during a time of disarray for the UArts community.

On Friday, the university announced it was closing, saying it's been in a "fragile financial state" for years. On Monday, a town hall for students, faculty and staff that was canceled about 10 minutes before it was scheduled to begin. And on Tuesday, UArts President Kerry Walk resigned, affecting a planned bargaining session with faculty and staff on the terms of the closure.

Students have been protesting at Dorrance Hamilton Hall, decorating the front entrance with signs criticizing the administration, and a rally was scheduled for Tuesday evening.



As for where the students will continue their education, below are some Philly-area universities that have outlined how UArts students could transfer to their schools:

Drexel has promoted a "UArts-Drexel Pathway" for students to join its Antoinette Westphal College of Media Arts & Design, College of Arts and Sciences, School of Education, Goodwin College of Professional Studies and other schools across the university.

The university promises the options of one-on-one counseling and specified financial assistance. Drexel says it will try to match financial aid packages offered to admitted UArts first-year students and provide a 50% tuition discount to undergraduate UArts students who transfer.

"We have already reached out to current students, first-year students and many high school counselors, and are committed to making enrolling at Drexel for these students as seamless and welcoming as possible," according to a statement from Drexel President John Fry.

Temple released a statement to support UArts students and included a link to a form for more information regarding the enrollment process. Students can also schedule virtual appointments with Temple undergrad admissions representatives. The university encouraged UArts students to check back soon for more updates.

Moore College is touting itself as the "only independent college of art and design in Philadelphia" with UArts closing, according to President Cathy Young.

"To support the UArts students impacted by this closure, we have partnered with UArts to create a seamless path to enrollment at Moore called FastTrack to Moore," Young said.

The college, which admits women, non-binary and gender-nonconforming students, said all UArts credits and scholarships will be accepted at Moore, and UArts students will not have to fill out an application or pay an application fee.

Saint Joseph's promoted its comparable degrees in art, art education, art history, graphic design and music, while providing a form for interested students to fill out for more information on its programs.

On its webpage for prospective students, La Salle lists majors that are similar to UArts programs.

Promising a "personalized transfer plan," La Salle says students will not have to pay more than they were at UArts, and that they will transfer as many credits as possible (up to 90). UArts students will also get preferential housing assignments.

Despite primarily being a medical school, Thomas Jefferson University promotes itself as a safe haven for transferring UArts students, plugging its programs in architecture, business, design, engineering, fashion and textiles, health, science and social science.