More News:

February 25, 2021

Philly City Council considering new grant funding to 'illuminate the arts'

A proposed ordinance would provide $1 million to artists and cultural organizations adversely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Government City Council
Philly City Hall Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

Two City Councilmembers have proposed an "Illuminate the Arts" grant program to support artists struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philadelphia artists impacted by the coronavirus pandemic may soon be eligible for grant funding under a new proposal introduced Thursday in City Council. 

A proposed ordinance would provide the city's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy with $1.3 million to support artists, mid-size nonprofits and small businesses. 

"The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected Philadelphia's entire arts and cultural landscape, and we know that additional funding would be a welcome resource for this community," Carrie Leibrand, spokesperson for OACCE said in a statement to PhillyVoice. 

The proposal, introduced by Councilmembers Katherine Gilmore Richardson and Isaiah Thomas, would provide $1 million for "Illuminate the Arts" grantsThe remaining $300,000 would be split in several areas. 

About $200,000 would fund artists and cultural organizations that had performances or events cancelled by OACCE's Culture in Neighborhoods program due to the pandemic, a representative from Gilmore Richardson's office told PhillyVoice.

Another $50,000 would fund a new staffer to manage the grant funding. The final $50,000 would serve as "a small cushion for unexpected miscellaneous costs" associated with the grant program.  

The funding would be drawn from the city's $25 million New Normal Budget Act, enacted last summer to address disparities brought more fully to light by the coronavirus pandemic and racial justice protests.

"When the city fully opens up, arts and culture will drive people to the city," Thomas said in a press release earlier this week. "We can’t keep saving the arts, we have to start illuminating the arts as the economic drivers and job creators that they've always been."

The proposed ordinance was referred to the Appropriations Committee. A hearing is expected sometime in early March. 

If approved by City Council, applications for the grant money would be rolled out sometime in the next few weeks. 

"Through the Disadvantaged Communities Task Force, Councilmember Thomas and I were able to hear from community members about the challenges that were most severe and work collaboratively to find solutions," Gilmore Richardson said. "Today, with funding from the New Normal Budget Act, we are excited to be able to invest directly in arts and culture, a sector that has been deeply impacted as a result of the pandemic."

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government City Council Philadelphia Grants Arts & Culture Artists

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Breaking down the Phillies biggest spring training position battles
Scott-Kingery-Roman-Quinn-Phillies_022421_USAT

Prevention

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective, FDA analysis says
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

Legislation

Pennsylvania lawmakers introduce bipartisan marijuana legalization bill
Pennsylvania Marijuana Bill 21

Eagles

What they're saying: With Wentz gone, what's next for Eagles this offseason?
Jalen-Hurts_022321_usat

Fundraisers

South Philly Mexican businesses band together to start GoFundMe campaign
South Philly Mexican businesses

Entertainment

BYO floating tiki bar coming to Ocean City this spring
Floating Tiki Bar in Ocean City

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 910 Latimer St

FOR SALE! For sale! 4 bed, 3.5 bath w/ 3 underground parking spots and a private rooftop terrace steps away Philadelphia's from hospitals, cultural institutions, and business districts. 3,456 sqft | $1,275,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2032 Walnut st

FOR RENT! 3 bed townhome offering brand new laminate floors throughout living room and beautifully updated kitchen. Natural light floods the space from oversized windows overlooking Walnut Street. 1,700 sqft | $3,600 per month
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved