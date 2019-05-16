More Culture:

May 16, 2019

Here's where to find frozen cocktails in Philly now that the weather is finally warming up

Nothing wrong with a little frosé

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cocktails
Frozen drinks in Philly Twisted Tail/for PhillyVoice

The Twisted Tails champagne pops will feature fruity popsicles with champagne poured over them. They're available in the Old City restaurant for $15.

After this week's brutal return of winter, we could all use a little fun in the sun. With a weather forecast for the coming week predicting temperatures in the 80s, we might get the chance to do that after all. And what better way to spend a warm day than with a frozen cocktail?

Here are a few places in Philly offering frozen cocktails to cool you off next week and during the hot summer months beyond that. The options include all things rosé to champagne pops. So chill out and forget winter with a little booze in your popsicle.  

The Bar by Bluebird Distilling

The Bar by Bluebird Distilling will have a rotating list of frozen cocktails, and starting right now, you can get their frozen gin and tonics for $9. Their speciality frozen drink will feature Bluebird Distilling Juniperus Gin, grapefruit, lime, botanical syrup, and Peychaud's bitters. In the future, the bar will serve a frozen grasshopper cocktail, and even a bourbon and beer milkshake ... which sounds, interesting.

Taps Fill Stations

Taps Fill Stations is partnering with Scoop DeVille to feature "Rosé Sorbet All Day" at their bar in The Bourse. The dessert features the ice cream shop's raspberry sorbet with a special addition of Pinnacle Ridge rosé poured on top. This sorbet float will be available for $11. 

Twisted Tail

Twisted Tail is offering fruity champagne pops for $15. This drink features champagne poured over a fruity popsicle. This Old City restaurant will feature a rotating list of fruity flavored popsicles, including watermelon, honey dew, cantaloupe, pineapple, blueberry, strawberry, and mixed berry.

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Assembly Rooftop Lounge will sport two frozen cocktails for the summer, Their frosé will feature rosé, Cocchi rosa, dry vermouth, strawberry and lemon and be available for $14. Their frozen Aperol spritz will pop off with Aperol, elderflower, orange, grapefruit, lemon and a touch of Prosecco for $14.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cocktails Philadelphia Restaurants Bars

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Offseason doldrums edition
051719Graveyard

Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters
Biden Philly campaing hq

Celebrities

Phillies fans boo Bruce Willis after his first pitch bounces
Bruce Willis Phillies first pitch

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Women's Health

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting
health care screenings women should be getting

Accents

Survey: Philly is home to the 8th sexiest accent in America
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia drinking

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved