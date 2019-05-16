Here's where to find frozen cocktails in Philly now that the weather is finally warming up

After this week's brutal return of winter, we could all use a little fun in the sun. With a weather forecast for the coming week predicting temperatures in the 80s, we might get the chance to do that after all. And what better way to spend a warm day than with a frozen cocktail?

Here are a few places in Philly offering frozen cocktails to cool you off next week and during the hot summer months beyond that. The options include all things rosé to champagne pops. So chill out and forget winter with a little booze in your popsicle.

The Bar by Bluebird Distilling

The Bar by Bluebird Distilling will have a rotating list of frozen cocktails, and starting right now, you can get their frozen gin and tonics for $9. Their speciality frozen drink will feature Bluebird Distilling Juniperus Gin, grapefruit, lime, botanical syrup, and Peychaud's bitters. In the future, the bar will serve a frozen grasshopper cocktail, and even a bourbon and beer milkshake ... which sounds, interesting.

Taps Fill Stations

Taps Fill Stations is partnering with Scoop DeVille to feature "Rosé Sorbet All Day" at their bar in The Bourse. The dessert features the ice cream shop's raspberry sorbet with a special addition of Pinnacle Ridge rosé poured on top. This sorbet float will be available for $11.

Twisted Tail

Twisted Tail is offering fruity champagne pops for $15. This drink features champagne poured over a fruity popsicle. This Old City restaurant will feature a rotating list of fruity flavored popsicles, including watermelon, honey dew, cantaloupe, pineapple, blueberry, strawberry, and mixed berry.

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Assembly Rooftop Lounge will sport two frozen cocktails for the summer, Their frosé will feature rosé, Cocchi rosa, dry vermouth, strawberry and lemon and be available for $14. Their frozen Aperol spritz will pop off with Aperol, elderflower, orange, grapefruit, lemon and a touch of Prosecco for $14.

