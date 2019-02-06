More Culture:

February 06, 2019

Philly-based Okko is creating empowering lingerie for self-care

The brand is also launching '#IGotMe Day' to honor self-love ahead of Valentine's Day

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Lifestyle Lingerie
Philly-based lingerie company Okko is launching #IGotMe to honor self-care ahead of Valentine's Day Source/Courtesy of Okko

Okko is a lingerie brand based in Philadelphia that launched in late 2018.

Less can be more and one Philly lingerie brand is delivering the basics in style. Okko is tackling the middle market that is dissuaded by Victoria’s Secret hyper-sexuality by finding balance in the sexiness of simplicity.

“We want to be a brand for empowered women who still want to look good,” co-founder Phoebe Kunitomi told PhillyVoice.

Their focus of a provocative leisure comes from the idea of “women who want to shoot the sh*t at home, but are also driven and ambitious and wants to have a good career.”

Okko, which stands for “Our kind of knockouts,” was launched in November of 2018 by co-founders Leigha Field and Kunitomi. She talks about the brand idea coming to her at the end of 2017. 

“I was going to a white party and had this tighter white dress, but every underwear that I had in my top drawer showed through it,” Kunitomi mentions. “I live in Center City so I ended up running up and down Walnut Street trying to find invisible underwear and my hunt fell short. I ended up settling on this one pair of this athleisure brand that was like three shades too light for my skin color, it was like $20, and then after a few washes I can’t even wear it anymore. So, out of that frustration Okko was born.”

Their “silky smooth” yet durable underwear has a cotton liner and a dark-colored gusset that will hide period leak stains. They currently offer five nude shades in onyx, blush, creme, honey, and rich for their underwear ($14 each, 3 for $37, 5 for $54) and bra ($39 and 2 for $64). The nipple covers ($17) come in three different shades (creme, honey, and rich).

Philly-based Okko is creating empowering lingerie for self-care Source/Courtesy of Okko

The undergarments are designed to essentially be invisible. .


The brand will be hosting their first event on Tuesday, Feb. 12. They’re re-branding this seemingly normal day as “#IGotMe Day," a day Kunitomi notes is “a day about celebrating self-love.”

She adds, “February 14 is Valentine’s Day, which you usually celebrate with your significant other, and then Feb. 13 is this new thing called Galentine’s Day, which you celebrate with your girlfriends. And then, we were thinking, before that, you should be celebrating the most important person - and that’s you.”

The event will feature cocktails, hors d’oeurves, giveaways, and there will even be a relationship therapist to discuss maintaining healthy relationships and a nurse to discuss practical approaches to sexual and women’s health. It will be held at Square One Coffee (249 S 13th St) from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. You can check out more details by visiting their event page.

Okko can be found at several boutiques in the city, such as Ellelauri, Shop Sixty Five, and Unite Fitness. The undergarments can be purchased online at loveokko.co and Philadelphians can skip shipping to pick up the garments for free in Center City.

Before signing off Kunitomi notes, "We just want our women to look their best," elaborating, "We just want women to always look their best in the way that they feel the most comfortable." 

Amen to that. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

