October 26, 2018

Art museum's 'Fabulous Fashion' exhibit becomes party spot next month

At the after-hours event, there will be a fashion show, open bar, DJ

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art's biggest party of the year is coming up, on Saturday, Nov. 3.

The event will take place after hours and will include a Neiman Marcus fashion show, open bar, tunes by DJ Royale and access to the new "Fabulous Fashion" exhibit, which includes pieces from Dior, Chanel, Vera Wang and Oscar de la Renta.

RELATED: There’s an all-inclusive, body-positive fashion show happening in South Philly | Shop for antiques and vintage finds at pop-up market on Cherry Street Pier

Attendees are asked to dress in their best art-chic look, inspired by the glamour of the special exhibit.

Tickets to attend are $65 ($45 for Young Friends members) and include a three-hour open bar with beer, wine and cocktails, plus a dessert buffet with Weckerly's Ice Cream and Cake Life Bake Shop.

The party will run 9 p.m. to midnight.

Fall into Art

Saturday, Nov. 3
9 p.m. to midnight | $45-$65 per person
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

