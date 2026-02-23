More Events:

February 23, 2026

Philly Bike Expo returns as a showcase for custom bikes and cycling culture

The annual event features builders, workshops and rides at the Pennsylvania Convention Center March 14-15.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Richard Sachs Cycles At Philly Bike Expo Richard Sachs Cycles/Courtesy of Philly Bike Expo

Cyclists and enthusiasts gather for exhibits, seminars and rides at the Philly Bike Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The Philly Bike Expo returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on March 14 and 15, bringing a weekend devoted to cycling culture and craftsmanship. Show hours run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Now in its 15th year, the expo brings together bike builders, gear makers and attendees for a mix of displays and programming that reflects both the technical and lifestyle sides of cycling. Visitors can browse custom bicycles and accessories from exhibitors while also checking out a curated vintage bike display highlighting the evolution of design.

Philly Bike Expo Show FloorProvided Courtesy/Philly Bike Expo

Beyond the show floor, the weekend includes seminars and workshops on topics ranging from bikepacking and training to safety and maintenance, along with demonstrations and group rides connected to the event. Organizers also plan family-friendly elements such as test-ride opportunities and indoor bike parking for those arriving on two wheels.

Advance tickets cost $30 for a two-day pass and $20 for a single-day pass, with prices increasing to $35 and $25 after March 13 and at the door. Admission includes seminars, demonstrations and rides, and children 12 and under are admitted free all weekend.

2026 Philly Bike Expo

March 14-15
Pennsylvania Convention Center
12th & Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.



PhillyVoice Media Events

