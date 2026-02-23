Philly Bike Expo returns as a showcase for custom bikes and cycling culture

February 23, 2026
The Philly Bike Expo returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on March 14 and 15, bringing a weekend devoted to cycling culture and craftsmanship. Show hours run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Now in its 15th year, the expo brings together bike builders, gear makers and attendees for a mix of displays and programming that reflects both the technical and lifestyle sides of cycling. Visitors can browse custom bicycles and accessories from exhibitors while also checking out a curated vintage bike display highlighting the evolution of design.
Advance tickets cost $30 for a two-day pass and $20 for a single-day pass, with prices increasing to $35 and $25 after March 13 and at the door. Admission includes seminars, demonstrations and rides, and children 12 and under are admitted free all weekend.
March 14-15
Pennsylvania Convention Center
12th & Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
