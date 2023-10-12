Philly Bike Ride to prompt road closures, parking restrictions on Saturday

The Philly Bike Ride is taking over the streets of the city Saturday morning.

Some 6,000 cyclists will complete a 20-mile course featuring fall foliage and historic sites or an abbreviated, 7.6-mile course. The event begins on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 7:30 a.m.

The longer course takes cyclists from the Parkway to Old City, South Philly and Manayunk before finishing near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The shorter course follows the same route but ends before the trek along Kelly Drive to Manayunk. At the finish line, there will be a free festival with live music, wellness activities and food trucks.



Parking restrictions and road closures begin early Saturday morning. Streets will reopen on a rolling basis beginning Saturday morning. The full list of parking restrictions and road closures, including their reopening times, is listed below.

Parking restrictions beginning Saturday at 12:01 a.m.:

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 22nd and 16th streets; reopens at 10 a.m.

• Logan Square, between 18th and 19th streets; reopens at 10 a.m.

• Arch Street, between 16th and 15th streets; reopens at 10 a.m.

• 15th Street, between Arch and Market streets; reopens at 10 a.m.

• Market Street, between Sixth Street and Penn Square; reopens at 10 a.m.

• Penn Square, between Market and 15th streets; reopens at 10 a.m.

• Race Street, between Fifth Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard; reopens at 10 a.m.

• Christian Street, between Christopher Columbus Boulevard and 22nd Street; reopens at 11 a.m.

• 22nd Street, between Christian Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway; reopens at 11 a.m.

• Art Museum Drive, between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue; reopens at 1 p.m.

• Spring Garden Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive; reopens at 1 p.m.

Road closures beginning Saturday at 3:30 a.m.:

• Eakins Oval, between North Side of Oval and Art Museum Drive; reopens at 2 p.m.

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between Eakins Oval and 20th Street; reopens at noon

• Kelly Drive, between Spring Garden and 25th streets; reopens at noon

• Spring Garden Street, offramp to Eakins Oval; reopens at 10 a.m.

Road closures beginning Saturday at 6:30 a.m.: