Philly Bike Ride to prompt road closures, parking restrictions on Saturday

October 12, 2023
The Philly Bike Ride is taking over the streets of the city Saturday morning.
Some 6,000 cyclists will complete a 20-mile course featuring fall foliage and historic sites or an abbreviated, 7.6-mile course. The event begins on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 7:30 a.m.
The longer course takes cyclists from the Parkway to Old City, South Philly and Manayunk before finishing near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The shorter course follows the same route but ends before the trek along Kelly Drive to Manayunk. At the finish line, there will be a free festival with live music, wellness activities and food trucks.
Parking restrictions and road closures begin early Saturday morning. Streets will reopen on a rolling basis beginning Saturday morning. The full list of parking restrictions and road closures, including their reopening times, is listed below.
• Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 22nd and 16th streets; reopens at 10 a.m.
• Logan Square, between 18th and 19th streets; reopens at 10 a.m.
• Arch Street, between 16th and 15th streets; reopens at 10 a.m.
• 15th Street, between Arch and Market streets; reopens at 10 a.m.
• Market Street, between Sixth Street and Penn Square; reopens at 10 a.m.
• Penn Square, between Market and 15th streets; reopens at 10 a.m.
• Race Street, between Fifth Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard; reopens at 10 a.m.
• Christian Street, between Christopher Columbus Boulevard and 22nd Street; reopens at 11 a.m.
• 22nd Street, between Christian Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway; reopens at 11 a.m.
• Art Museum Drive, between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue; reopens at 1 p.m.
• Spring Garden Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive; reopens at 1 p.m.
• Eakins Oval, between North Side of Oval and Art Museum Drive; reopens at 2 p.m.
• Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between Eakins Oval and 20th Street; reopens at noon
• Kelly Drive, between Spring Garden and 25th streets; reopens at noon
• Spring Garden Street, offramp to Eakins Oval; reopens at 10 a.m.
• Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th and 15th streets; reopens at 10 a.m.
• Arch Street, between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and 15th Street; reopens at 8:45 a.m.
• 15th Street, between Arch Street and South Penn Square; reopens at 9 a.m.
• Penn Square, between 15th and Market streets; reopens at 9 a.m.
• Market Street, between Penn Square and Fifth Street; reopens at 9 a.m.
• Fifth Street, between Market and Race streets; reopens at 9 a.m.
• Race Street, between Fifth Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard; reopens at 9 a.m.
• Christopher Columbus Boulevard, between Race and Christian streets; reopens at 9:15 a.m.
• Christian Street, between Christopher Columbus Boulevard and 22nd Street; reopens at 9:30 a.m.
• 22nd Street, between Christian Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway; reopens at 10 a.m.
• Kelly Drive, between 25th Street and Falls Bridge; reopens noon
• Falls Bridge, between Kelly and MLK drives; reopens at 11 a.m.
• MLK Drive, between Falls Bridge and Black Road; reopens at 11 a.m.