'Eras Tour' film, Philly Bike Ride and Boo at the Zoo: Your weekend guide to things to do

Whether you're a Swiftie, a cyclist or a literary nerd, there is something for you to do in Philadelphia this weekend.

As spooky season continues, brave souls can hear creepy tales at the Betsy Ross House or at an Edgar Allan Poe speakeasy pop-up. Feeling active? The Philly Bike Ride returns on Saturday for its second year, welcoming riders to a carless, 20-mile course through the city.

If you're into music, the Taylor Swift concert film premieres on Friday, and there's a free music festival in Roxborough and Manayunk on Saturday. Animal-lovers can spend time with goats during a special Oktoberfest fundraiser, or fill up their candy bags at the zoo.

In between visiting Halloween bars and continuing to root for the home teams — wearing Phillies overalls, of course — here are some happenings to take part in around Philly this weekend:

On Friday, Oct. 13, moviegoers across the globe will pull on their friendship bracelets and prepare to sing their hearts out for the premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour." The movie was filmed during Swift's six-night run in August at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. Some theaters, including Philadelphia Film Society's Bourse Theater, will offer commemorative merchandise like cups and popcorn tubs. Good luck getting into theaters if you don't already have a ticket, though: the movie's presale numbers are already breaking box office records.

The Betsy Ross House will host spooky storytelling on Friday and Saturday evenings through the end of the month. Visitors can tour the historic house, listen to tales about smallpox and yellow fever and learn what it was like to be sick in Philly in the 1700s. Tickets to the event, which runs every half hour from 6-9 p.m., are $12.

Literature nerds can celebrate the legacy of Edgar Allan Poe, who spent time living and penning tales in Philadelphia, at a pop-up speakeasy at Craft Hall in Northern Liberties this weekend. Tickets cost $55 per person and include four drinks inspired by Poe stories, which will be retold and reimagined during the event. The speakeasy will be in town from Thursday through Sunday, and Poe-themed costumes are encouraged.

If speakeasies are your thing, the Cruiser Olympia is hosting a 1920s pop-up speakeasy at the Independence Seaport Museum on Friday.

On Saturday, cyclists in Philadelphia will have the opportunity to enjoy the city's scenery during an organized, noncompetitive bike ride. The Philly Bike Ride, now in its second year, begins at 7:30 a.m. and takes place over a 20-mile carless course that begins and ends at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Children ages 3-7 can participate for free, those who are 8-17 must pay $35 and registration for adults starts at $69.

The Philly Goat Project is hosting an Oktoberfest-style fundraiser at Laurel Hill West Conservatory on Saturday from 4-6 p.m. During the fundraiser, which benefits the Project's community engagement initiatives, guests can meet goats, eat s'mores near cozy fire pits, tour the cemetery grounds, participate in a silent auction and sip on signature cocktails. Tickets to GOAToberfest are available online for $75. If there is inclement weather, the fundraiser will move to Sunday.

On Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., Philadelphians can wander through the neighborhoods of Roxborough and Manayunk and listen to live music of all genres being played outside. During the area's second RoxYunk Porchfest, attendees can expect to hear nearly 100 musicians and bands playing from the porches and yards of homeowners who have donated their spaces for the event. The music festival is free to attend, and the rain date is Sunday.

Children can dress up in costumes and gather candy early at the Philadelphia Zoo's Boo at the Zoo trick-or-treating event, which takes place on October weekends, starting this weekend. Kids can collect sweet treats and books while visiting their favorite animals, and the zoo will offer special Halloween-themed activities for families. The event is included with the price of admission — $20 for kids up to 12 years old and $25 for adults.