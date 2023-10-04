More Events:

October 04, 2023

Philly Bike Ride returns with 20-mile scenic course through the city

The second annual noncompetitive event starts and ends at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and concludes with a free street festival

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philly Bike Ride returns on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 20-mile ride, which starts at 7:30 a.m., will close down several roads in the city.

For the second consecutive year, cyclists in Philadelphia will have the opportunity to enjoy the city's scenery during an organized, noncompetitive bike ride. 

The Philly Bike Ride takes place on 20 miles of carless roads on Saturday, Oct. 14. There is also an abbreviated 7.6-mile course, but the regular course starts at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and goes east to Old City, west through South Philly, north through Boathouse Row then back to the art museum, where the ride concludes. Road closures will be announced closer to the date of the event.

The ride starts at 7:30 a.m. Riders ages 3 and older can participate, though all children must be accompanied by an adult and those who are between the ages of 3 and 7 must ride with an adult, such as in a bike seat or on a tandem bike.

Registration is open now. Children ages 3-7 can participate for free, those who are 8-17 must pay $35, and registration for adults starts at $69. All registrants will receive a 2023 Philly Bike Ride water bottle, though VIP registration includes a gift box, access to a private lounge and lunch.

Bikes and helmets can be rented. Rider identification kits are required and can be mailed to participants who registered before Sept. 30. Those who register after must pick up their packets at Eakins Oval on Oct. 13 from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

At the ride's conclusion, there will be a free festival with live music, wellness activities and food trucks.

There were more than 3,000 participants at last year's inaugural event, and $15,000 was raised in support of initiatives that promote a safe environment for bicycling. More than 6,000 riders are expected to participate this year. 

"This event supports our mission and the important work that we carry out across the region," said Sarah Clark Stuart, executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. BCGP was founded in 1972 to help improve transportation in the area, and it provides youth programs that help build leadership skills and healthy habits through cycling. 

