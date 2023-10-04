True crime trolley tour explores Philly's most heinous homicides

Take a ride through the city's grisly past when the "Bad Things Happen in Philly" trolley tour resumes Thursday.

Back for its fourth year, the true crime tour features live music, videos and lots of storytelling. Subjects include the many serial killers who have passed through the city, including the man regarded as the nation's first, H.H. Holmes. The 19th century criminal claimed to have murdered 27 people, mostly by luring them into a specially designed "Murder Castle" with soundproof rooms and trapdoors.

"Bad Things Happen in Philly" is operated by Founding Footsteps, the same company behind the annual BYOB Holiday Light Tour. This spookier offering is also BYOB, and available strictly to adults 21 and up. The tour runs every Thursday through Sunday night in October, with shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Trolleys depart from 601 Walnut St., which is also where the tour ends. Tickets start at $55. Bad Things Happen in Philly

Thursdays through Sundays in October

6 p.m. & 8 p.m. | $55

Founding Footsteps