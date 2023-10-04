More Events:

October 04, 2023

True crime trolley tour explores Philly's most heinous homicides

Guides detail disturbing episodes from the city's past, including the crimes of notorious serial killer H.H. Holmes

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Tours Halloween
Haunted trolley tour Provided image/Founding Footsteps

The 'Bad Things Happen in Philly' trolley details the worst homicides in city history. The BYOB tour runs Thursdays through Sundays in October.

Take a ride through the city's grisly past when the "Bad Things Happen in Philly" trolley tour resumes Thursday.

Back for its fourth year, the true crime tour features live music, videos and lots of storytelling. Subjects include the many serial killers who have passed through the city, including the man regarded as the nation's first, H.H. Holmes. The 19th century criminal claimed to have murdered 27 people, mostly by luring them into a specially designed "Murder Castle" with soundproof rooms and trapdoors.

MORE EVENTS: Xfinity Live! will host Halloween masquerade parties with costume contests and karaoke

"Bad Things Happen in Philly" is operated by Founding Footsteps, the same company behind the annual BYOB Holiday Light Tour. This spookier offering is also BYOB, and available strictly to adults 21 and up.

The tour runs every Thursday through Sunday night in October, with shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Trolleys depart from 601 Walnut St., which is also where the tour ends. Tickets start at $55.

Bad Things Happen in Philly

Thursdays through Sundays in October
6 p.m. & 8 p.m. | $55
Founding Footsteps
601 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Tours Halloween Philadelphia True Crime BYOB Trolleys

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Carmen Main Image

'Carmen' ignites the ballet stage
Limited - Center City District - Harvest Weekend Image B

Harvest Weekend returns to Dilworth Park with fall fun for all ages

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Motorcyclist wanted for smashing car's back windshield, pointing gun at driver near City Hall
Dirtbike Car Philly

Sponsored

Fall fun in Cumberland Valley
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Waggoners Gap Hawk Watch

Food & Drink

Wawa brings back 'Schwarberfest' hoagie deals for Phillies playoff run
schwarberfest wawa 2023

Opioids

Fatal overdoses reached another all-time high in Philadelphia last year
Philly Overdose Deaths

Eagles

Eagles at Rams: Five matchups to watch
100423CooperKuppPukaNacua

Entertainment

'The Quiet Epidemic,' a film exploring Lyme disease, to be shown for free at Philly theater
Lyme Disease Film Screening

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved