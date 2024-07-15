More Events:

July 15, 2024

Philly Bookstore Crawl offers free books, discounts and author events

More than 30 independent book shops in the city and suburbs are participating on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Bookstores
Philly bookstore crawl Provided image/Kory Aversa

Giovanni's Room (pictured above) and other indie book shops in the area will have sales, giveaways and author events during the bookstore crawl, which launched in 2023.

Searching for a late summer beach read? A returning crawl of Philadelphia's independent bookstores promises deals on all sorts of novels, suitable for the sand or an air-conditioned armchair.

The Philly Bookstore Crawl is back for a second year on Saturday, Aug. 24. The returning event once again features sales, giveaways and author events at book shops around the city. Businesses in Jenkintown, Haverford, Wayne, Ardmore, Narbeth, Elkins Park and Haddonfield are participating, too, making for a total of 33 stops on the crawl.

MORE: Adventure Aquarium to offer month of events for 'Shark Summer'

This year, the crawl offers a sneak peak at one of the newest bookstores on the scene: Binding Agents, a cookbook shop coming to the Italian Market. Visitors can stop by the space at 908 Christian St. for a preview event, hosted with fellow crawl destination Molly's Books & Records, and fill out a bingo card to score discounts when Binding Agents officially opens.

Other highlights include an "Ask Me Anything" discussion with five literary agents at American Grammar at 10 a.m. and an afterparty at Main Point Books featuring storytelling from authors like Emma Copley Eisenberg at 7 p.m. Publishers have pledged boxes of children's books for giveaways at Big Blue Marble and Children's Book World. Grown-ups can claim free mysteries, historical fiction and romance novels at A Novel Idea and Capricorn Books. Other locations are handing out posters, totes and bird-watching guides while supplies last.

More deals and events will be announced on the event's Instagram account as the date draws closer. The participating bookstores are listed in the map below:

Philly Bookstore Crawl

Saturday, Aug. 24
Various locations

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Bookstores Philadelphia Reading Crawls Books

Videos

Featured

Limited - Camden County - Freedom Festival 2023

Free, family-friendly concerts to take place this summer in Camden County parks
Limited - Beach in Cape May County

The Jersey Cape has a bustling lineup of events scheduled for July

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Local politicians react to Donald Trump assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally
donald trump rally shooting

Sponsored

Free, family-friendly concerts to take place this summer in Camden County parks
Limited - Camden County - Freedom Festival 2023

Adult Health

Kidneys from Black donors are more likely to be thrown away − a bioethicist explains why
Kidney Donation

TV

'Abbott Elementary' Season 4 to premiere Oct. 9
abbott elementary season premiere october

Eagles

Eagles' health-focused training camp and preseason approach won't change much in 2024
Nick Sirianni Phillies Hat Eagles

Family-Friendly

Adventure Aquarium to offer month of events for 'Shark Summer'
shark summer adventure aquarium

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved