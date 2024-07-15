Philly Bookstore Crawl offers free books, discounts and author events

Searching for a late summer beach read? A returning crawl of Philadelphia's independent bookstores promises deals on all sorts of novels, suitable for the sand or an air-conditioned armchair.

The Philly Bookstore Crawl is back for a second year on Saturday, Aug. 24. The returning event once again features sales, giveaways and author events at book shops around the city. Businesses in Jenkintown, Haverford, Wayne, Ardmore, Narbeth, Elkins Park and Haddonfield are participating, too, making for a total of 33 stops on the crawl.

This year, the crawl offers a sneak peak at one of the newest bookstores on the scene: Binding Agents, a cookbook shop coming to the Italian Market. Visitors can stop by the space at 908 Christian St. for a preview event, hosted with fellow crawl destination Molly's Books & Records, and fill out a bingo card to score discounts when Binding Agents officially opens.

Other highlights include an "Ask Me Anything" discussion with five literary agents at American Grammar at 10 a.m. and an afterparty at Main Point Books featuring storytelling from authors like Emma Copley Eisenberg at 7 p.m. Publishers have pledged boxes of children's books for giveaways at Big Blue Marble and Children's Book World. Grown-ups can claim free mysteries, historical fiction and romance novels at A Novel Idea and Capricorn Books. Other locations are handing out posters, totes and bird-watching guides while supplies last.

More deals and events will be announced on the event's Instagram account as the date draws closer. The participating bookstores are listed in the map below:

Saturday, Aug. 24

Various locations

